Season probably over for Patrick Williams… | NBA

    Five small games and then go. After contact in the air with Mitchell Robinson last night, Patrick Williams landed on his wrist and the Chicago winger had to leave his comrades behind.

    The fault of the pivot of the Knicks, to prevent his opponent from dunking, had been penalized with a flagrant fault, but the penalty is much heavier for the Bulls.

    ESPN announces that Patrick Williams suffers from a perilunary carpal dislocation, an extremely rare problem which can have serious functional problems. As a result, the winger is set to miss the rest of the campaign, with Billy Donovan making it clear that a return to the playoffs may be on the cards, at best.

    For the 4th choice of the 2020 Draft, it is a terrible blow, as he had to assume a role of essential defensive stabilizer in the Illinois troop for his second season in the NBA.

    Patrick williams Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2020-21 CHI 71 28 48.3 39.1 72.8 0.9 3.7 4.6 1.4 1.8 0.9 1.4 0.7 9.2
    2021-22 CHI 4 27 61.1 60.0 100.0 0.3 2.0 2.3 0.8 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 6.8
    Total 75 28 48.7 39.9 73.2 0.9 3.6 4.5 1.4 1.8 0.9 1.3 0.6 9.1


