Second victory in a row for ASVEL, winner of Panathinaikos

Mathieu WARNIER, Media365, published on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:47 p.m.

After bringing down CSKA Moscow, ASVEL signed a second consecutive success in the Euroleague on the occasion of his trip to the floor of Panathinaikos (70-84).

ASVEL has regained its rhythm in the Euroleague. After having chained two losses in a row against Maccabi Tel-Aviv and then Olimpia Milan, the players of TJ Parker confirmed on the floor of Panathinaikos the very good result acquired earlier this week against CSKA Moscow. A meeting that the Rhone people started very well, not letting the Greeks take the lead throughout the first quarter. Chris Jones’ teammates (13 points) were able to conclude the first ten minutes with a margin of six lengths. However, in front of their home crowd, the Panathinaikos could not stand still. And that materialized with a terrible start to the second quarter. Inflicting a 16-3 in the space of four minutes at ASVEL, teammates Daryl Macon Jr (16 points) and Ioannis Papapetrou (16 points, 6 rebounds) took control on the scoreboard. But the Villeurbanne had resources and then signed a 13-2 to regain control and regain their locker room with a five-point lead.





ASVEL was unable to ensure

On returning to the floor, the Villeurbanne wanted to take cover but never managed to find flaws in the Greek defense. The gap then never exceeded ten points. With nine lengths ahead very early in the third quarter, Elie Okobo (35 points) and his teammates saw the “Pao” first come back to four lengths in the middle and then at the end of the period. The start of the last ten minutes saw Dimitris Priftis’ charges put enormous pressure on the Villeurbanne and come back to two points with five minutes remaining. But TJ Parker’s players have done better than tighten the game in the “money time”. Silencing the Greek attack during the last two minutes, they made the end of the match more than easy. Finishing the match with nothing less than 10-0, ASVEL won on the floor of Panathinaikos with a lead of fourteen points (70-84) and are in fifth place in the standings, tied with Olympiacos , Real Madrid or Maccabi Tel-Aviv. The Greeks, for their part, fell back into their pitfalls after the victory against Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

BASKET – EUROLIGUE (H) / DAY 7

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Alba Berlin – Bayern Munich : 69-82

Olympiacos – Fenerbahçe: 67-65

Maccabi Tel Aviv – FC Barcelona: 85_68

Olimpia Milan – Red Star of Belgrade: 79-62

Friday, October 29, 2021

Unics Kazan – Real Madrid: 65-58

Zenit St. Petersburg – Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 83-54

Anadolu Efes Istanbul – Zalgiris Kaunas: 94-60

AS Monaco – CSKA Moscow: 97-80

Panathinaikos – ASVEL : 70-84