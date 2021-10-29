More

    Sedan and Laval silent during the break

    It’s half-time in Sedan where the Sangliers welcome Laval on behalf of the 12th day of National 1. And after 45 minutes of play, neither the Sedanais nor the Tangos have managed to find the loophole to take the advantage in this meeting. The first half was also rather calm, with a few chances on both sides, including one from Géran for Sedan at the end of the first half, but the match was struggling to get carried away between the two. training. We hope to see more spectacle and especially goals in the second half, while this shock promised a lot on paper before kick-off. Return to the lawn in a few minutes.


    Sedan and Laval back to back at the break

    Sedan and Laval have just returned to the locker room after a rather calm first half between the two teams. No goals have yet been scored in this National 1 clash, while both teams had chances.

