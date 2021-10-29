Sedan and Laval silent during the break

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

It’s half-time in Sedan where the Sangliers welcome Laval on behalf of the 12th day of National 1. And after 45 minutes of play, neither the Sedanais nor the Tangos have managed to find the loophole to take the advantage in this meeting. The first half was also rather calm, with a few chances on both sides, including one from Géran for Sedan at the end of the first half, but the match was struggling to get carried away between the two. training. We hope to see more spectacle and especially goals in the second half, while this shock promised a lot on paper before kick-off. Return to the lawn in a few minutes.

[CSSA 0️⃣-0️⃣ LAVAL]

⏸️ It’s the break at the Stade Louis Dugauguez 🏟️

➡️ The two teams join the locker room with a goalless draw, in this first act the Sedans were very interesting but did not manage to find the fault 💪🟢🔴 pic.twitter.com/oLjFlA6cMD – CSSA (@_CSSA) October 28, 2021



