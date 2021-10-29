Seizure of 55.6 million methamphetamine pills in Laos, a record in Asia

Laotian police seized 55.6 million methamphetamine pills hidden in a truck, the largest drug seizure ever in Asia, the UN counter-narcotics body said Thursday. “The 55.6 million methamphetamine tablets and 1,537 kg of crystal meth reported by Laos at the end of the day yesterday constitute a record for a single seizure in the regionJeremy Douglas, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) told AFP.

“That’s three times more than all methamphetamine tablets seized by Laos last year, and nearly a third for crystal methamphetamine“, he added. The “Golden TriangleOn the borders of Burma, Laos and Thailand, has for decades been the focal point of drug production in Southeast Asia. Synthetic drugs have exploded in parts of Burma where they are the main source of income for organized crime as well as insurgent groups or militias in areas close to the borders with Laos and Thailand.





Drug trafficking in the region profited from the February coup in Burma, due to the halt to the legal economy. Methamphetamine in its most potent crystallized form is usually shipped to more lucrative overseas markets, such as Australia and Japan, even though the pandemic has hampered transfers.

This record seizure by the Laotian authorities was carried out in the province of Bokeo, in the heart of “Golden Triangle“When the police arrested the driver of a truck supposed to be carrying local brand beer”BeerLaoAnd which actually contained a shipment of narcotics. In a statement, the brewer denied any involvement. “We are deeply disappointed that our funds have been used to cover illegal activitiesLao brewery company said, adding that the truck in question was not registered with them.