Sergio Agüero’s message after the loss to Rayo Vallecano

Another nightmarish evening for FC Barcelona. Beaten by Rayo Vallecano (1-0), the Blaugranas also announced the dismissal of Ronald Koeman in the evening. A departure which should also cost them a small fortune. Arrived this summer in Catalonia, Sergio Agüero has finally found his way back to the pitch in recent weeks.
Holder Wednesday night, he could not help his team to obtain a better result, but he still wanted to send a message at the end of the meeting. ” We will always go ahead and end this bad streak “, did he declare. ” We will never give up and we will give everything to get well. Long live Barça! “
