Seventy-year-old finds diamond worth over 2 million euros while cleaning her home

Sometimes, cleaning up can pay off big. A septuagenarian from Northumberland (a county in the north of England) discovered a diamond worth 2 million pounds sterling (or just over 2.3 million euros) while wiping her home .

The pretty story has gone viral across the Channel. A retiree living in the county of Northumberland (northern England) handed over, while cleaning her home, a box in which she keeps her wedding ring and a number of costume jewelry, a priori of low value, reveals The Independent.





A 34-carat diamond valued at £ 2million

Chance of things, the person, who was to go to a town near her home for an appointment, decided to take the opportunity to have these jewels valued. “We saw a pretty big stone, bigger than a pound coin, and I thought it was zirconium oxide (used, when it is brilliant, in jewelry because of its resemblance to diamonds), indicates the auctioneer in charge of estimating the jewelry in comments reported by The Independent. It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond testing machine. “

The latter’s verdict is final: it is a 34-carat diamond valued at £ 2 million.

The stone is then sent to Antwerp (Belgium), in order to be authenticated there. It is now stored in a jewelry store in London and will be auctioned on November 30.

A nice jackpot in prospect for the septuagenarian who, for the record, does not know how she got the diamond in question. Just she said to the auctioneer “go regularly to garage sales and buy trinkets”. Nice find.