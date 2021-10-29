Sharon Stone dazzles “Elle Style Awards” in Seville

Sharon Stone was alongside other personalities Thursday night in Seville for the Elle Style Awards.

Internationally, she is known for being an ambassador of Hollywood cinema, glamor and fashion. Thursday, October 28, 2021, Sharon Stone was traveling to Spain, to Seville, to attend the new edition of the Elle Style Awards. Awarded the “Icon Prize”, the 63-year-old American actress, dressed in a black set with rhinestones, said she was honored and delighted to have been able to attend the event, where she met the others. famous women in the spotlight.

The English singer Rita Ora (30 years old), wearing a black dress, was also part of the game, crowned with the “fashion artist” award. Hungarian model Barbara Palvin (28), in a blue strapless dress, won for her part the “international top trophy”. Finally, the Spanish actress Ester Exposito (“Elite”), who shone brightly in Bulgari jewelry, was awarded the “rising actress” award.





Sharon Stone has been everywhere for a few months. After having walked the Cannes red carpet in July, she reappeared in Monaco at the end of September where she received from the hands of Prince Albert the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for her “commitment to the emancipation of women, her action for medical research. and his continued efforts to change the world ”. She then accompanied the Sovereign to the premiere of the last James Bond film. A committed and very often honored star, therefore.

