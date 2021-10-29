she mistakenly learns that she failed an exam and commits suicide

In question, an error of the administration, which returned the result of an old exam which the student had failed.

An administrative error led to a tragedy on July 8. In Wales, Cardiff University student Mared Foulkes took his own life after failing a second exam, according to the findings of the police investigation released in late October. A failure thus preventing him from going to the third year of pharmacy, reports the BBC.

Old results sent by email

Except that the automatic email that was sent to the 21-year-old student to give her her results was wrong, according to the school. In fact, the email contained the results of her first attempt at this exam, which she had failed.

An error corrected then by the administration, which sends by email the good results to the student, who had actually passed her exam opening the doors to the third year of pharmacy.





“I did some shit”

Corrected results sent too late, the young woman having committed suicide following what she thought was another failure in her studies. “She got an automatic email, it was nothing personal. She thought she had failed, that’s what the email said. She was dedicated to her class and to her pharmacy job. . She had the impression that all her dreams were flying away. For a 21-year-old, it’s hard, “laments her mother.

According to her, the young woman showed no signs of depression perceptible by those around her. She hadn’t told her parents, however, that she had received her test results, just texting one of her roommates saying “she did some shit”.

The director of the faculty of pharmacy, Mark Gumbleton, admitted that “lessons had to be learned” about the “confusing” way in which students received their results. “Even if we have respected the framework of university regulations, things will change.”

