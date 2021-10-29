“She’s not a diva”

It is very difficult to find a driver that nobody in the paddock is saying badly, but Fabio Quartararo has this ability to gather positive opinions. The images of Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati officials who came to meet the Frenchman on his return to the stand, when the title had definitely changed, Sunday in Misano, perfectly illustrate the fair play of some and the approval that arouses the new champion.

By his charisma, his simplicity and the good vibrations he constantly transmits, the Frenchman has attracted the blessing of all the players in the championship. Real recognition from his opponents and the other teams on the field, but also the respectful admiration of those who work with him on a daily basis, whether they are part of his inner circle or the Yamaha team.

The 22-year-old driver from Nice had a career that was as unorthodox as it was successful, with a real click when he arrived in the premier class in 2019. Diego Gubellini, his chief engineer, was at his side in the Petronas SRT team and the ‘followed in the official Yamaha team. He feels that his lack of success in the small categories has served him more than penalized.

“Fabio came to MotoGP without having managed to emerge in Moto2. It released him from the pressure and gave him the freedom he needed to realize that the important thing was to understand the bike and adapt to it. , rather than thinking about making big changes “, explains the technician to Motorsport.com. “For Yamaha, this was a big help”, adds Diego Gubellini, an electronics graduate from the University of Bologna and previously worked with Aprilia (2014-2016) and Marc VDS (2016-2018).

With its chief engineer, Quartararo forms a very balanced pair, which has continued to refine the settings of the M1 2021 until reaching the goal that escaped them last year. If consistency has been their Achilles heel in 2020, this has been precisely the key element of their success this season, knowing that Quartararo is the only rider in MotoGP, and even in all three Grand Prix categories, to have scored. points for each race.

Immediately at ease on the Yamaha, the Frenchman has managed to develop a riding style that suits the M1 perfectly, a motorcycle he handles with a gentleness not unlike that of Jorge Lorenzo, but with a little more aggressiveness at times. And if he shines on the track, he is also unanimous in the pits. “Fabio is a driver with whom it is possible to work very well. Among other things, because he accepts his share of responsibility when he has it”, observes Diego Gubellini.





Fabio Quartararo and Diego Gubellini in 2020, at Petronas SRT

Apart from his approach to technical matters, those who work with Fabio Quartararo emphasize his affable character, an attitude which is of great help, especially when things are going badly. “Fabio is easy going because that is his character. He is very polite in everyday life, he is not a diva”, assures Gubellini. A sentiment shared by Lin Jarvis, Executive Director of Yamaha Motor Racing. “His personality is one of his strengths. He’s a nice kid, who has the ability to go really fast on a motorcycle, and sometimes be aggressive. But, on top of all that, he also brings a huge dose of positivity “, explains the British leader.

Witness to eight pilot titles for Yamaha, that of Fabio Quartararo following the coronations of Valentino Rossi and Jorge LorenzoLin Jarvis had a much tougher time in the winner’s stand. “Some pilots need an enemy to evolve at their best, to give themselves power and try to destroy their rivals. But Fabio, is not like that. Him, he does not need enemies, simply opponents to compete against, and I think that’s why he’s so popular, even with his opponents “, he analyzes.

Another key player in Quartararo’s arrival in the premier class, Wilco Zeelenberg oversaw these first steps as director of the SRT team. He also has the experience of other champions, since he was notably the team manager of Jorge Lorenzo. “He’s someone who is easy to work with. Jorge knew what he wanted, the rest didn’t matter to him. Fabio is very different. He has a very open mind and that gives him a great capacity for adaptation”, explains the former rider, who adds: “Of course, he also has his share of ego, because he wants to beat everyone and because he hates losing. But at the same time, he shows a lot of respect, which is exceptional in this. environment.”