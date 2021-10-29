Should LOSC and Olivier Létang already separate from Jocelyn Gourvennec?

LOSC is struggling to digest its title and its status as Champion of France. After a stormy summer and important starts, (Christophe Galtier, Boubakary Soumaré, Mike Maignan…), the Mastiffs embarked on a whole new adventure with, in the role of the leader, the Breton technician Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Last season, the LOSC made all its fans dream by overcoming obstacles one by one to win a deserved title of Champion of France. Acquired after multiple sacrifices, confirming seems to be more difficult for Mastiffs. After 11 days of the championship, the band of Burak Yilmaz are only tenth with only 15 small points on the clock. A too soft start to the season for a team of the stature of the LOSC which must now play the leading roles in Ligue 1. Landed in haste this summer to succeed Christophe Galtier, Jocelyn Gourvennec does not seem to be able to launch a positive momentum in the North, perhaps too difficult a task for a technician of his caliber. Strongly criticized by fans and observers of LOSC, the Breton remains impassive focused on his goals. Yet the tension is already palpable. Should the LOSC already separate from Jocelyn Gouvennec?



