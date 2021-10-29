Shy’m reveals the first name of his son

Shy’m has confirmed the name of her first child, a baby boy born several months ago: Tahoma.

Shy’m has been the mother since January 2021 of a little boy whose first name was unknown until then. If the 35-year-old singer (whose real name is Tamara) is very discreet about her private life and also wishes to preserve the anonymity of the father of her child, she had the first name “Tahoma” tattooed on the neck accompanied by his date of birth. But the young woman had never officially confided on this choice.

In an interview published by the “Journal des Femmes” this Thursday, October 28, 2021, the artist notably returned to her pregnancy, her childbirth during the Covid period (requiring the wearing of a mask) and her maternity. The opportunity to make some rare confidences and to confirm the first name of his baby.





A “very pretty and poetic” name

She thus revealed where the inspiration had come from. “I remember it was on the set of my music video called ‘Ensemble’, and at that time, I had the idea to call him Tao. I talk about the name with my stylist, I was still pregnant, and he tells me that his cousin is called Tahoma. Since I had already heard the first name Tao on a few children, I found Tahoma very pretty and poetic.I wanted an original name, ”she said.

This first name, which means “snow-capped mountain peak” in Native American, was chosen three weeks before the baby’s arrival. “We took a long time to settle on a first name and finally, we decided three weeks before the birth,” she said again. “I like the mixed side of the name Tahoma: the fact that it ends with an A and that it is a boy. I like the idea that it is not a gendered name, ”she concluded.

