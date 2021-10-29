Skyrim Anniversary Edition Unveils Huge Free Content for 10 Years! | Xbox one

As early as the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2021, Bethesda announced plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as it should be. Later in the year, we learned that the cult RPG released on November 11, 2011 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC will be entitled to a version with exclusive content, but also an optimization for the Xbox Series X | S and the PlayStation. 5.

Free extensions

As the developer had already mentioned, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will benefit from many creations to extend the gaming experience. Among them, we can count on four contents that will bring variety during your (re) discovery. from Skyrim:

Saints and Seducers will feature an all-new story, as well as weapons, artifacts, and even new enemies.

Rare Curios will make it possible to obtain new ingredients thanks to the nomadic lifestyle of the Khajiit. They will sell items from all over Tamriel to then make your best potions. Like good thieves, they will also have in their luggage stones never before seen in Skyrim.

Survival Mode risks disrupting the habits of the Dragonborn, since the latter will now have to worry about the cold, but also make sure not to have an empty stomach. In the worst case scenario, you might be tricked into stealing if you can’t manage to collect enough money to rest in a tavern.

Between a few fights, a little fishing trip is never refused! The ability to fish allows you to introduce 20 different fish found in all of Skyrim’s bodies of water and then cook them, display them as trophies, or even put them in an aquarium! Of course, new quests related to fishing will be in the game.

A lot of news from the Creation Club

Without claiming to be individually as complete as the additions mentioned above, the entire Creation Club catalog has arrived in this new version of Skyrim!





Thus, players will be able to enjoy a whole bunch of new features, such as weapons, armor, horses, small quests or even new enemies. Special mention for Ghost of the Tribunal which will offer 12 weapons and armor from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, or The Cause which will put you in front of an enemy who seeks to open an Oblivion door, the opportunity to introduce a lot of new features !

This huge free update will arrive with an optimization of Skyrim for the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. We don’t have specific information about this overhaul at this time.

A concert to celebrate the event





Finally, to celebrate in style this tenth anniversary of a game that will have marked many players, a concert will be offered by the London Symphony Orchestra. It will be watched for free on Bethesda’s Youtube and Twitch channel on November 11 at 8 p.m. CET.

The London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices Choir embark on a musical journey into the heart of Skyrim for this special concert at the historic Alexandra Palace Theater. Immerse yourself in the original legendary music of Skyrim as we celebrate the people who bring the game to life – you, the gamers!

Follow the concert on Bethesda’s Youtube or Twitch channel



You will understand, Bethesda would like to thank the community that has remained active all these years by offering a very nice tribute to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This Anniversary Edition will be offered free of charge to all owners of the Special Edition. Those who wish will be able to get this new edition in a boxed version from November 11, when all this content will enrich the experience on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. .