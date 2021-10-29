Society. SMS, emails or calls to offer professional training: beware of scams

The CPF, you have surely heard of it. Three letters that you may have already crossed in an SMS or an email from an unknown recipient. Unless we told you about it on the phone. The CPF is the new credo of online direct sellers.

The CPF, quèsaco?

These three letters are the acronym of the Personal Training Account which allows each worker to acquire training rights that can be used throughout his professional life. These rights are credited automatically each year by employers and each asset (employee, public official, jobseeker who has worked) has a personal space on the official site moncompteformation.gouv.fr to manage and use them.

On January 1, 2015, the latter replaced the Individual Right to Training (DIF). The hours of DIF not consumed could be transferred to the CPF until June 30, 2021, by declaring them on the new official My Account Training website.

New playground for scammers

It is precisely during this transition from one platform to another that the canvassing about professional training has intensified, with in the lot… scams. Especially since since January 1, 2019, the CPF is directly credited in euros and no longer in hours, within the limit of a ceiling of 5,000 euros.

The aim of the crooks is to gain access to the victim’s CPF account and encourage them to register, or else to register them without their consent, or even without their knowledge, for fake or fraudulent training which will be debited from its rights.

These fictitious training courses, or without real educational content, are then ordered from “dubious” companies or which usurp the identity of real training organizations which will have the amount of training financed by the victim’s CPF account fraudulently paid. The crooks thus recover all or part of the money available on the CPF of their victim. The damages for the victims can range from a few hundred to several thousand euros.

“URGENT: you will lose your rights”

It usually starts with an SMS telling you that you have a certain amount on your CPF or by a phone call from a person claiming to belong to the My Account Training platform, to a training organization or even to a public body such as the Caisse des Dépôts group, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Integration or Pôle Emploi.





The scammer asserts his possibilities of training rights to the victim. It indicates that these rights can be used and mobilized through the CPF account, which can be viewed and managed from the My Training Account site. The scammer argues, convincingly and / or compellingly, for the victim to enroll in training. The scams thus multiplied at the dawn of the deadline for the transfer of the DIF to the CPF, taking advantage of this deadline to press and deceive people.

If the transfer is now complete – the DIF is now a thing of the past – the crooks have not abandoned the vein as evidenced by this SMS received on October 18, 2021.