    some departments put on the mask, others under surveillance

    A thrill or a wave? The resumption of viral circulation is confirmed in metropolitan France, with a further increase in the incidence rate and a trend of increasing new hospitalizations, warns Public Health France in its epidemiological bulletin of the week published on Thursday.

    The reproduction number (effective R) is currently at 1.14, compared to 1.05 last week. Faced with these indicators of virus circulation which are on the rise again, the wearing of compulsory masks in closed places is making a local comeback.

    Loire-Atlantique and Vendée and other departments worry

    Faced with this epidemic rebound, some departments have decided to react. This is particularly the case of Loire-Atlantique. With an incidence rate of 70 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the prefecture has extended the wearing of masks in places and activities subject to the health pass. 68 municipalities are concerned in total.


    For its part, the Vendée took similar measures until November 19 throughout its territory. The mask will be mandatory outdoors in several situations.

    The objective is to reduce the incidence rate of the department which has been multiplied by 5 in the space of a month.

    Elsewhere in France, other departments are worrying. This is the case of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Corrèze or even the Ardennes, whose figures are deteriorating. The incidence rate of these departments is above the national alert threshold. And their number of contaminations has been rising steadily since the beginning of October.

