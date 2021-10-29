Sony’s mobile division is (finally) enjoying good sales figures

Known for its recurring difficulties in the market, Sony’s mobile division has nevertheless shown good results on the group’s last financial report. In particular, it shows revenues up 25% compared to last year.

Sony unveiled on October 28 the financial results for its second quarter 2021, completed on September 30. We discover an encouraging record for the Mobile Communications division. As recalled GSMArena, the latter brings together Sony’s activities in online services, but also, and above all, smartphones.





In difficulty for years, Sony’s mobile division has undergone a gradual restructuring to lead to a new offer, marked in particular by the introduction of mid-range and high-end models (even very high-end if the we take the example of the very recent Xperia Pro-I). It now appears that Sony’s efforts are slowly starting to pay off.

At Sony, the Mobile division is regaining color

The firm reports that its mobile division brought in a little more than $ 872.6 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 (or about 748.7 million euros), against $ 696.8 million a year earlier. We are therefore facing a 25% increase in income from one year to the next. To explain this increase, Sony evokes above all a “increase in units sold“. A good indicator, but we will have to see if the trend is confirmed in the coming months.

To capitalize on this trend, Sony could continue to rely on high-end smartphones or smartphones oriented towards the professional sector, taking advantage, like the Xperia Pro-I, of the know-how of the firm in photography. As a reminder, it is Sony which manufactures most of the sensors integrated in the smartphones of the competition.

Sony’s results are otherwise marked by other good news. For example, the Group’s Music & Film branch is also benefiting from sharply rising revenues. They are 29.4% higher than those recorded last year over the same period, we read. Same momentum for the Film & TV division of the Japanese giant, which climbed 28.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020.