Sophie Ferjani reveals a big misstep by Stéphane Plaza! “I didn’t dare say it”

Present on the occasion of the podcast TV women organized by Télé Loisirs, Sophie Ferjani take the opportunity to reveal a rather crisp anecdote about his meeting with Stéphane Plaza. The famous M6 decorator actually remembers the first time she met the famous real estate agent and host. A moment that she will certainly remember for a long time. Objeko tells you why.

Sophie Ferjani and Stéphane Plaza : a first meeting that quickly turns into a disaster!

A magnificent opportunity

For many years now, Sophie Ferjani became Stéphane’s irremovable accomplice Plaza in its broadcasts. On the occasion of his presence in the podcast TV women, the decorator looks back on her career and the circumstances that allowed her to enter the world of television. She explains that at the time, she received a message from M6 inviting her to participate in a new program in which an interior designer would officiate. “I received an email and I was told: ‘Hello Sophie, how would you like to co-host a home decor show?‘”.

Although Sophie Ferjani never imagined one day being in front of the screens, the opportunity seems very interesting: “At that moment, we say to ourselves: ‘It is great, that will make me feel good pub’. I was just thinking about that at the time, I didn’t care if I was on TV ”. As agreed, Stéphane’s future accomplice Plaza therefore presents himself at the casting organized by M6. Nevertheless, she will quickly become disillusioned. Indeed, she is far from being the only candidate in the running: “We were more than 80 to take it, I learned it afterwards”. However, the young woman will quickly get out of the game to be finally selected: “I was chosen and I met Stéphane Plaza which was not known at the time, because itwas the beginnings “.

The king of the gaff

Very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​embarking on this new adventure, Sophie Ferjani however, will experience difficult times during his first meeting with Stéphane Plaza. Indeed, the real estate agent was obviously already at that time an inveterate blunderer: “He crushed my feet on entering an apartment. I already had my ankle loose, but I did not dare to say it, because I was afraid of being turned away at the casting ”. Before specifying: “Pile the ankle that should not be!” “. Quickly, the pretty decorator therefore understands that her future sidekick is not the most skillful of men.





However, this little mishap did not prevent the two real estate professionals from working together for many years and still being very close today. Nevertheless, this anecdote clearly shows how Stéphane Plaza has always been the same in this area. Over the years, he has indeed been the source of an incalculable number of blunders or catastrophes due to his famous thoughtlessness. But we must also recognize that these moments are often the occasion for real bursts of laughter. Indeed, if Sophie Ferjani remembers having suffered from Stéphane’s indelicacy Plaza, she also seems to be enjoying this little mishap.

A beautiful complicity

Anyway, Sophie Ferjani and Stéphane Plaza always seem very happy to end up on shows such as House for sale. In an interview with Télé Star last February, the decorator also admitted that this participation brings her a lot of satisfaction both because of her complicity with the host and the projects to be carried out for the candidates: “With Maison à vente, we forge a real bond with families. We really support them in their projects, we always keep in touch (…) “. Moreover, the collaboration between Stéphane Plaza and Sophie Ferjani is far from stopping there. Last June, the two acolytes indeed announced that they had a new idea in mind.

Before summer, Sophie Ferjani and Stéphane Plaza said more about Better at home, a new concept to help viewers who are going to move. The most famous real estate agent in France seemed very impatient with this idea: “There is a project with Sophie Ferjani and Antoine Blandin who should help a couple who is hesitating between moving or rearranging their home, for example because of a space problem. So we have a decorator and a real estate agent. The idea is to bring two-three real projects and see where the heart swings. This is a French version of Love it or List it (…) “. One more proof that between Stéphane Plaza and Sophie Ferjani, the agreement is still in good shape.



