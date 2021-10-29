Sophie Tapie, affected by the death of her father Bernard Tapie, withdraws immediately

Photo credits: Montage Pure Charts Bestimage

On September 24, Sophie Tapie released her new album “1988”, a tribute to the 80s carried by the single “Le Phoenix”, dedicated to her father Bernard Tapie, who was fighting cancer at the time. Like the Phoenix reborn from its ashes / Like the Phoenix my self is not sold / Like the Phoenix reborn from its ashes / I don’t want to come down she sang on her chorus, a true declaration of love for her daddy. A few days later, the businessman lost his fight against the disease, causing a wave of emotion throughout France. A shock also for those close to Bernard Tapie who then began their mourning by withdrawing from the media. However, Sophie Tapie recently took over the promotion of her new album, including giving an interview on South Radio yesterday when she obviously mentioned her father.

“I am going through a complicated period in my life”

“Phoenix” is not just a song. There is a video that goes with it, that is full of memories she said in the show “The keys of a life”, remembering the making of the clip of her title: I went to steal swimsuits, T-shirts, things that were full of little details that only he could know from his wardrobe. He was the only one who could understand the message of the moment . Obviously, mentioning Bernard Tapie publicly a few weeks after his death was more delicate than expected for the singer, who posted a photo on her Instagram account to announce the stop of the promotion of her album to focus on her mourning and her health. . As you can imagine, I am going through a complicated time in my life. That’s why I decided to put the promotion of my album on hold for a while. We had so many beautiful plans, but they wouldn’t be done in a nutshell if I had to do them today Sophie Tapie writes.

The 33-year-old artist explains withdrawing in order to create and exorcise his pain, and to come back better: I need to refocus and take time to get better. The best therapy for me is to take my quill and sit my piano . Sophie Tapie then wanted to say thank you to those who showed their support: At the same time, I wanted to thank you for being so present for us, some are not so lucky, I will be eternally grateful to you. I’ll be back soon with new stories, and stronger than ever, I promise you . We remember that, a few days before the death of Bernard Tapie, a clash with clash between Cyril Hanouna and Sophie Tapie, uncomfortable by intrusive questions from the host.