Spain: he kills his wife, cuts up her body and throws the remains in the trash

A 70-year-old man killed his wife before dismembering her and throwing the remains in several garbage containers. He was confused by the CCTV footage next to the trash cans.

The horror. This Thursday morning, a dismembered body was found in several garbage containers in Torrevieja, city of more than 80,000 inhabitants located in the province ofAlicante (Spain), according to our colleagues from La Vanguardia.

It all started when a person rummaging through the trash cans made a macabre discovery : two human legs and a human hand. From then on, the alert was given and the Guardia Civil (Spanish police) deployed an important device which made it possible to find several bags with the rest of the dismembered body in various containers in the neighboring streets.





The 37e feminicide of the year in Spain

The images of security cameras near the garbage cans where the first human remains were found made it possible to identify and locate the murderer presumed. He is a 70-year-old Finn, living in Torrevieja.

A search of his home and his arrest that night also made it possible to identify the victim : his wife, 68 years old, also of Finnish nationality, whom he killed before dismember to dispose of leftovers in containers.

The circumstances of the victim’s death have yet to be determined. It would be the 37e feminicide in Spain since the beginning of the year.