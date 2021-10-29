State of health emergency extended until December 31 in Martinique

State of health emergency extended in Martinique and Guyana

The Senate adopted the article which makes this extension possible until December 31 in Martinique, as in Guyana, following an amendment that had been tabled by the government due to the still fragile situation in these territories.

At the podium during the general discussion, it was the Minister in charge of autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, who explained this choice:

The situation in this territory fully justifies it with a viral circulation which is maintained at a high level, an occupancy rate of intensive care beds greater than 100%, insufficient vaccination coverage.

And this morning on France Info, Overseas Minister Sébastien Lecornu recalled that the vaccination obligation will be applied everywhere, although there is sometimes a “tolerance” and an “flexibility“to ensure continuity of care.

The minister also assured that in the West Indies, the vaccination of caregivers “advance“even if in Martinique, in the words of Sébastien Lecornu,”it was made against a background of threats and disturbances which are absolutely scandalous“.





The Senate votes for the use of the health pass until February 28, instead of July 31

After several hours of examination, the bill “health vigilance“has therefore just been voted on at first reading by the senators with 158 votes for and 106 against.

✅ #SanitaryVigilance : the Senate adopted the bill (158 votes in favor, 106 votes against), with modifications.#PassSanitary Find out more: https://t.co/qSH6M0p3z2 pic.twitter.com/FJleP7uHin – Senate (@Senate) October 28, 2021

A bill which also provides for extending the use of the health pass not until July 31, 2022 but until February 28.

Elected officials also adopted several amendments, for example the abandonment of the health pass in the departments where at least 80% of the population is fully vaccinated for activities concerning minors in associations or sports clubs, and for leisure activities in exterior for the whole population.

A text which has yet to pass through a joint committee.