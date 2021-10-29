Steam Halloween Sale Begins

Since last night, the Halloween sales started on Steam. And since we know that you’d rather spend your money on games than on candy for some bad kids that are going to ring your doorbell and disturb you, we figured we were going to give you a recap of the FPSs currently on promotion. The sales will last until November 1st.

Cyberpunk 2077 is € 40.19 instead of € 59.99. It’s not a horror game, unless the bugs scare you, but at almost $ 20 less it’s still a good plan.

Deathloop is € 39.59 instead of € 59.99. Recently available, but already on sale, the latest Arkane Studios has won over the editorial staff.

Lemnis Gate is € 13.43 instead of € 16.79. If you do not manage to understand the principle of the game, the NoFrag editorial staff will explain everything to you.

The Forgotten City is € 19.99 instead of € 24.99. We stay in the time loops, but we forget the violence in this investigative game in the middle of the ancient Roman city. Our test indicates a short, but well-written game.

Outer Wilds is € 12.59 instead of € 20.99. An open world, the exploration of a solar system, a time loop… This is the recipe for this title which convinced the editorial staff.

DEVOUR is 3.19 € instead of 3.99 €. The base price surely indicates something.

Phasmophobia is € 9.85 instead of € 11.59. Recently updated, the game celebrated its first anniversary last September. We have to admit that it has evolved well, and that the games between friends are very nice. In addition, it is fully playable in VR.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is € 25.49 instead of € 33.99. A VR game that would be silly not to discover if you have the necessary equipment. The editors recommend it in any case.

Pavlov is € 12.59 instead of € 20.99. We stay in VR, with this “Counter-Strike VR” as teddy bear would say.

Hell Let Loose is € 29.99 instead of € 39.99. A war game with a very good potential, which has what to offer hundreds of hours of pleasure as indicated by our test. In addition, you have a chance to frag Fcp there.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is € 24.89 instead of € 29.99. An excellent FPS.

Rainbow Six: Siege is € 7.99 instead of € 19.99, if you like fighting cheaters. If you’re bad at PvP, be aware that Rainbow Six Extraction, which has been pushed back and is slated for release on January 20, 2022, will feature exclusively PvE 3-player co-op content. But that doesn’t sound crazy.

GTFO is € 27.99 instead of € 34.99. If you like hardcore games with a heavy vibe, this is the game for you. Playable up to four in co-op, GTFO will teach you what teamwork is all about. It’s supposed to come out of its early access period soon, and its price will increase for the occasion. So take advantage now before you have to pay more.

We Happy Few is € 5.99 instead of € 59.99. Very big reduction, for a game that we don’t really recommend.

Sea of ​​Thieves is € 29.99 instead of € 39.99. Still enjoying a large community, this game is continuously updated. Moreover, since September, you can even explore the seabed.

World War Z: Aftermath is € 31.99 instead of € 39.99. The edition that brings the FPS view to the original game. We recommend it, and it will always cost you less than Back 4 Blood. In addition, he received a free update yesterday.

The Left 4 Dead 1 & 2 pack is € 2.44 instead of € 16.38. We stay in the theme of the cooperative game, in which we massacre hundreds of zombies. If you still don’t have this cult license on your Steam account, shame on you.

Killing Floor 2 is € 6.99 instead of € 27.99. As good as the first, also on sale at € 4.99 instead of € 19.99.

Severed Steel is € 16.79 instead of € 20.99. If you want to fight without thinking, Severed Steel offers some nice, edgy and brutal fights. He clearly knew how to satisfy the editorial staff.

Borderlands 3 is € 19.79 instead of € 59.99. Or € 35.99, or € 49.58 if you prefer editions that include season pass and skins. Referring to our test, for this price you can go. The old Borderlands are also on sale. While waiting for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands …

Generation Zero is € 7.49 instead of € 24.99. A zero survival game in which we fight against robots. We still had the courage to give you a test.

7 Days to Die is € 6.89 instead of € 22.99. The last time we told you about this survival game was in 2016. It’s still in Early Access, but enjoys an average of 10,000 players online.

DayZ is € 23.99 instead of € 39.99. Updated earlier this month, adding contaminated areas which are a new threat in this survival game.

Rust is € 26.79 instead of € 39.99. Another survival game. Continually updated too, between new content and graphics improvements, developers are not giving up their baby.

ARK: Survival Evolved is € 8.24 instead of € 24.99. Or the pack with DLC at € 39.57 instead of € 74.55.

The Forest is 6.71 € instead of 16.79 €. I promise I’ll stop with survival games. But in this one, you face something other than zombies. A sequel is even on the rails.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition is € 14.99 instead of € 29.99. While waiting for Dying Light 2 which has been postponed to February 4, 2022. The season pass as well as some DLC are part of the pack.

Dead by Daylight is € 9.99 instead of € 19.99. This 4-on-1 horror game will soon receive a new killer, Hellraiser’s cenobite Pinhead.

The Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil RE: Verse pack (a TPS who cares) is € 40.19 instead of € 59.99. Our test indicates a good FPS that is less scary than its predecessor, and more action-oriented. Otherwise, Resident Evil 7 is € 9.89 instead of € 29.99.

Dead Island Definitive Edition is € 4.99 instead of € 19.99. For that price, you don’t risk much. Personally, I think it was a nice experience. On the other hand, we still do not know where Dead Island 2 is. Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition benefits from the same promo, and is in the same vein.

Hunt: Showdown is € 19.99 instead of € 39.99. A friendly PvPvE FPS that offers a good co-op experience.

Ghostrunner is € 11.99 instead of € 29.99. A boring parkour FPS, according to our test.

Metro Exodus is € 11.99 instead of € 39.99. Included is the very recent Enhanced Edition which allows you to enjoy the textures in 4k, but also the ray-tracing and DLSS 2.0 if you have an RTX graphics card. He had convinced the editorial staff, so at this price, do not hesitate. A pack combining the three Metro is also available, at € 12.22 instead of € 54.97.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is € 6.99 instead of € 27.99. It is no better than the first, but will remain a fun experience for many. Our test goes deeper into it, cultivate yourself. It also benefits from a free update for Halloween.

The Shadow Warrior collection is € 13.16 instead of € 81.97. While waiting for the next one, postponed to early 2022.

ULTRAKILL is € 13.43 instead of € 16.79. Slight drop for this retro FPS which convinced the editorial staff.

DUSK is € 8.49 instead of € 16.99. Another retro FPS that convinced the editorial staff.

Star Wars: Squadrons is € 14.79 instead of € 39.99. A very pleasant title to take in hand and which is playable in a successful VR experience. Our test indicated a campaign that was not very interesting, but a valid multiplayer. Unfortunately, the number of players has dropped dramatically.

Elite Dangerous is € 7.49 instead of € 24.99. We remain in the theme of space combat, but with a larger number of players this time.

Satisfactory is € 23.99 instead of € 29.99. You go to the factory during the day, and you make yours at night.

Squad is € 33.74 instead of € 44.99. The title of our test being “a benchmark in tactical FPS”, I think that said it all.

Terminator: Resistance is € 23.99 instead of € 39.99. But we don’t really recommend it.

theHunter: Call of the Wild ™ is € 4.79 instead of € 19.99. Do you know the difference between a good and a bad hunter?

Black Mesa is € 5.99 instead of € 14.99. If you like Half-Life, you’ll like Black Mesa.

Serious Sam 4 is € 19.99 instead of € 39.99. But it’s not the best in the franchise.

Due Process is 8.39 € instead of 20.99 €. A good price drop for this multiplayer tactical FPS.

The STALKER pack is € 11.55 instead of € 33.99. While waiting for the release of STALKER 2, scheduled for April 28, 2022.

Payday 2 is € 1.99 instead of € 9.99. Moreover, a brand new paid DLC allows you to rob the casino of a luxury liner. Lately, we also had some information about Payday 3.