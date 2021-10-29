Stocks to watch today on the Paris Stock Exchange Friday, October 29, 2021

(AOF) – Air France-KLM

The airline released its third quarter results. More information to follow.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas’ net income group share was high at 2.503 billion euros, up 32.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 29.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Excluding effect of exceptional items, it was up 33.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 22.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Coface

Coface achieved a net profit group share of 190.9 million euros over the first nine months of 2021, multiplied by more than 3.5 (+ 264%) in one year, of which 67.7 million in third quarter, a record for the group. The turnover of the credit insurer was up 7.9% to 1.158 billion euros, premiums having increased by 9.3% under the effect of the increase in activity in line with the economic recovery as well as past tariff adjustments. The net combined ratio stood at 56.1%, an improvement of 29.2 points.

EssilorLuxottica

The optical giant has released its third quarter revenue. More information to follow.

Gecina

On the occasion of its 9-month activity update, Gecina indicated that it claimed 541 million euros in sales completed or under promises at the end of September; 8.1% above values ​​at the end of December 2020. The solid operational and financial achievements observed since the start of the year and the good performance of the group’s reference markets make it possible to maintain an expectation of recurring net income per share of 5.3 euros, whereas the initial forecast was understood to exclude the effects of potential disposals or acquisitions. Gross rents amounted to 461.8 million euros at the end of September, stable on a like-for-like basis.

Korian

The growth dynamic is confirmed for Korian, which recorded sales of 1.08 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, i.e. growth of 12.6%, of which 6.6% on an organic basis compared to the third quarter 2020. This brings sales to 3.19 billion euros over the first nine months of the year, an increase of 12.4% of which 6.5% organic.

Riber

Riber has won a large order for an MBE upgrade in Europe, for the modernization of an MBE research and production machine for an amount exceeding one million euros. This order concerns the replacement of a large part of an existing MBE system with a new new generation MBE machine based on the MBE412 model.





Roche Bobois

Roche Bobois published a turnover of 82.7 million euros in the third quarter of 2021, up 18.2%. Over nine months, it stood at 242.3 million euros (+ 34.9%). Activity remained strong in all geographic areas, in particular in the United States / Canada (+ 45.3% to € 29.2 million), while activity in France increased by 21, 2% over two years. The business volume was up 9.7% at current exchange rates over the third quarter, or + 34.8% at the end of the nine months, despite a high basis for comparison.

Saffron

The aerospace and defense equipment manufacturer has published its third quarter sales. More information to follow.

Saint Gobain

On a like-for-like basis, Saint-Gobain sales increased 9.4% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 (up 13.3% vs. 2019, after + 11.9% in the first half of vs 2019). It is showing sequential acceleration and was driven by the acceleration in prices to + 8.7% (after + 3.9% in the first half of the year) in an environment of clearly more inflationary raw material and energy costs.

Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria’s consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 1.1161 billion euros, up 13%. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, sales increased by 8.9%. In France (38% of group turnover), turnover amounted to 427.6 million. Organic growth reached 11.4% compared to 7.5% in the previous quarter. The group has confirmed its annual targets.

Ubisoft

On the occasion of the publication of its first half results, Ubisoft reduced its forecast for annual revenues. For the 2021/1022 financial year, net bookings are now expected to be between stable and slight decline, whereas the video game publisher previously anticipated single-digit growth. On the other hand, the adjusted operating profit target was maintained between € 420 million and € 500 million. Although still expected in 2021-22, Roller Champions is no longer included in the targets.

Valeo

Valeo achieved Thursday evening its point of activity for the third quarter of 2021. The automotive supplier showed a 10% drop in its consolidated turnover over one year to 3.96 billion euros. The activity was particularly affected by the shortage of electronic components penalizing the supply chain and the production schedules of the group’s customers. Over the period, automobile production is down 18% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020.