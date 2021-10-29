Study explains why sharks attack surfers

Sea lion or surfer, no difference

To carry out their study, the researchers recorded from the bottom of a basin the images and videos of a sea lion and a fur seal, a delicacy for the shark, which would pass near the surface, to a few meters above a shark. They then compared their signals to those of swimmers and surfers paddling with their arms, and with or without kicks, on the three major types of surfboards (longboard, shortboard and hybrid). The conclusion is clear: From a young white shark’s point of view, the movement signals of a swimmer like those of a surfer paddling his board are almost indistinguishable from those of a sea lion or sea lion. a sea lion.