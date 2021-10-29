Study explains why sharks attack surfers

The shark’s visual system is almost insensitive to color and has a very poor ability to distinguish details of a shape. Its resolving power, up to six times lower than that of a human, is even lower in young white sharks, which pose the greatest risk of fatal bites to surfers. According to the study by researchers from Macquarie University (Australia), whose work was published in a journal of the Royal Society, their eyesight is so poor that it is impossible for them to distinguish a human among the usual prey.
Sea lion or surfer, no difference
To carry out their study, the researchers recorded from the bottom of a basin the images and videos of a sea lion and a fur seal, a delicacy for the shark, which would pass near the surface, to a few meters above a shark. They then compared their signals to those of swimmers and surfers paddling with their arms, and with or without kicks, on the three major types of surfboards (longboard, shortboard and hybrid). The conclusion is clear: From a young white shark’s point of view, the movement signals of a swimmer like those of a surfer paddling his board are almost indistinguishable from those of a sea lion or sea lion. a sea lion.
Accidental attacks
Sharks therefore attack swimmers without distinguishing between human and animal. But shark attacks remain few in number, less than sixty during the year 2020. The predator causes fear “ disproportionate According to the study, paying for its reputation and disinformation. This is why these findings are important in explaining that humans are not the target of these attacks.
The study also found that the shape of a sea lion or seal with folded fins looked more like a swimmer or surfer on a small board than one of these prey with outstretched fins. The objective now is to try to determine whether a “ changing the visual signals of potential prey would be an effective protection technique against white sharks One of the scientists continues. With the imperative of solutions that “ not only prevent shark bites, but that do not endanger other marine species “.