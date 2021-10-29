“Succession” passes for a dramatic series, but it is above all a sitcom

Reading time: 6 min

Warning, this article contains spoilers on the end of season 2 and on season 3.

The Roys don’t change. The highly anticipated third season of Succession, HBO’s series about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of their conservative media empire is coping well with it. She takes pleasure (very conscientiously and with deep winks) in the gently squeaky purr that constitutes the series.

This may not seem accurate at first glance, as the series, like its credits, feels catchy. The first episode is a roller coaster that seems to involve huge stakes, capable of changing the lives of the characters. Still, it quickly turned out that the stakes weren’t that high and, over the next two seasons, it even seemed to be the whole premise of the show: Roy’s universe doesn’t change. , it is immutable. Oh sure there are going to be conflicts. There are going to be crises. But they will always take place in opulent settings, and they will always see incredibly vicious opponents facing off against each other who think of nothing but winning the day.

Forward the feelings

Certainly billions of dollars can give the impression that these are epic clashes, but they are not. From a structural point of view, the Roys, like all the ultra-rich, never lose totally. The only real issues are sentimental, fruit of paternal rejection, they cannot be resolved or appeased. And so, some recognizable rhythms develop. Kendall rebels against her father. Stewy comes to manhandle the Roys. Shiv abuses Tom, who tortures cousin Greg, whom his grandfather harasses with character tests. Logan turns a loss into success by being particularly unreasonable. Roman has a desperate need for discipline and parental love which is not without influence on his sexuality.

It is therefore, as we will have understood, a series that repeats itself. That’s not a bad thing in and of itself: there is something incredibly comforting about watching the series as a familiar subject, because, even though Succession Passed off as a drama series, it’s actually basically (and somewhat creepily) a sitcom.

The only real issues are sentimental, fruit of paternal rejection, they cannot be resolved or appeased.

The pieces of the chessboard move in a pleasant way, but without real consequence and everything ends up returning to the starting point. Nothing seems more set in stone than the status quo of Succession.

At the start of the series, this dramatic Möbius loop was obscured by an intrigue à la King Lear. Logan intended to retire, which made him sound reasonable, and he had almost died in the first episode, which made him appear vulnerable. Both of these impressions were wrong, however, as Logan confirmed to us by somehow defying death and repeatedly showing himself to be unbeatable both strategically and personally or politically. As it turned out, the premise of the show ultimately wasn’t how the characters were going to cope with Logan’s departure, but how they were going to deal with the fact that Logan wasn’t going to die. Also, as long as Logan remains in power, the sitcom Succession endures.

The other pieces of the chessboard can only be content to fuss futilely around him, without ever succeeding in defeating him, before starting all over again. Children are ridiculous. The more they insist on saying that something is important – misfortunes, political messages, agreements, concessions – the less it matters. Again and again, it is Logan’s indifference that wins out. He’s a King Lear who ignores the storm instead of losing his mind. And the storm stops.





Endless beginning

The second season ends with a Kendall – who, on the verge of going to jail for his father, looked so submissive – who desperately tries to make the series become the drama we thought it would once again be. that she was in the beginning. Words fail to say in what state of cognitive dissonance he finds himself: he wants to kill the father and he wants to impress him at the same time. Whoever let a team member drown at Shiv’s wedding and let his father cover it up wants the bad guys to pay. He wants redemption. He wants respect. So he puts up a “blow”: knowing what his invincible father thinks of him (that he is weak and submissive), he uses it to make Logan believe that he is going to take the blame on him … then betrays him. . That sounds like change, doesn’t it?

The season ends with a close-up of Brian Cox’s face, who sees Kendall denounce him and begins to smile. Is it paternal pride, even if it is at its own expense? Can the respect that Logan has for a nice scheme surpass that he has for himself?

The third season, which started recently, picks up on that now-familiar theme of the intra-family struggle for control of Waystar-Royco, recycling a number of funny and familiar elements in the process. This isn’t a criticism: The comedy in sitcoms usually stems from the fact that the characters and situations don’t change.

Succession has always been better at comedy than drama – after all, its creator, Jesse Armstrong, was behind the brilliant British sitcom Peep Show– and it is the comedic mastery of its characters that makes it such a pleasure to watch. The dialogues are more punchy and more biting than ever. But the struggle for control of society mirrors a struggle over what the show ultimately has to be. Kendall wants Succession becomes the tragedy he thinks it is. He wants a moral core. Roman, as usual, wants a prank. Shiv, divorced from the few convictions she had left, just wants to pull the blanket over.

“No Real Person Involved”

The fact that the three children are constantly redoubling their efforts to put their father in orbit or topple him shows the limit of this comparison with a sitcom: comedies rarely deal with family abuse, yet abuse is at the very center. from the plot of Succession.

The only reason we empathize with Logan’s incredibly repulsive offspring is because we’ve seen how monstrously he has treated his children. He spoiled them, but much more literally than metaphorically, turning them into strange beings who endlessly begging a little attention from their narcissistic and loveless parents. It also encourages the status quo: abuse spawns cycles that are difficult to change.

The weak point of “Succession” has always been that the characters are too funny and cynical to be sorry for what happened to them.

Generally speaking, Roys and other billionaires will do well (or at least not worse) no matter what. The same will not be true for the outside world, for whom things are getting a little scarier.

The third season goes beyond economics to take an interest in electoral politics, with the eldest, Connor, still imagining a presidential destiny. And while Logan previously viewed Shiv’s political career as a pleasant distraction, things start to get a little darker when he begins to take an interest in potential leaders himself. The games to which the Roys indulge for pleasure, for the ego and to please Papa, come closer to us, the plebs, who unfortunately know that, for them, the election of a fascist at the head of the The state could have serious consequences.

For the ultra-rich, even the drama works like a sitcom. Nothing can touch them. The weak point of Succession has always been that the characters are too funny and cynical to actually bemoan what happens to them. They seduce viewers against their will by tricking them into taking sides with one or the other of the characters and forgetting that there is a whole world outside of Waystar-Royco. Because most often, in this series, there is none. “No Real Person Involved.”

And while it will be interesting to see if the third season of Succession ceases to be interested only in the ultra-rich, it will be even more so to see if this is what we really want us, addicted that we are to this island of luxury where fuse the scathing repartees.