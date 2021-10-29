More

    Such a great sun (spoilers): will Claudine die?

    On October 29 in Un si grand soleil, Alix seeks a replacement for Ludo, who assumes his feelings towards Noémie and Becker finally finds Janet …

    In the Friday October 29 episode ofSuch a great sun, Alix (Nadia Fossier) has a very important client to introduce to Ludo (Folco Marchi). However, this one informs him that he no longer wants to work for her, he wants to get into a serious relationship with Noémie. Alix begs him and he ends up accepting for this meeting only. He urges her to find a replacement for him afterwards. Alix asks Laëtitia (Shirley Bousquet) to help him find the man who will succeed Ludo. The girls are scouting in a hotel and they observe a stranger who might be a good fit for the job. Alix approaches him, it is about Hugo (Bibi Tanga), the police lawyer!

    At the house of Maryline (Elisabeth Margoni), Bilal (Malik Elakehal El Milian) says he met someone, a certain Robin. He is nevertheless afraid of falling in love. Ludo understands it but the old lady does not agree and encourages them not to live with regrets. The escort hears these words and rushes to Noémie. They kiss and try to make love … but Ludo has a breakdown! He doesn’t really understand what is happening to him.

    Claudine confesses her feelings to Becker in Un si grand soleil

    To the hospital, Clement (Yvon Bach) learns that Claudine (Catherine Wilkening) is fine. Becker is reassured. Janet (Tonya Kinzinger), still without news of her fiancé since the annulment of their marriage, is worried. Clément calls her and warns her that he will be home soon. Once at home, he explains everything to her and apologizes. She understands the situation and is reassured that he is fine. The next day, Sabine (Gaëla Le Devehat) comes to see her mother, she confesses to her that she was very worried for her. Claudine is shocked to know that Tristan (Alain Bouzigues) would have been ready to kill her. Sabine assures her that she and Enzo (Téïlo Azaïs) will take care of her now. During his interrogation, Tristan is looking for excuses for his crimes but he will be indicted. At the end of the day, Clément comes to Claudine’s bedside in turn. She thanks him for saving her life and confides that she still has feelings for him. Becker regrets the way things have turned out in the past but her life is with Janet now. The lawyer wishes them to be happy and she hopes that they will manage to become friends. To be continued in Such a great sun …

