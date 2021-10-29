Sudanese people prepare for Saturday’s big protest after coup

On Saturday, October 30, thousands of people are scheduled in Khartoum to demonstrate against the military coup. On Monday, October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the army, at the head of the Sovereign Council announced the dissolution of the transitional authorities and the arrest of almost all of the civilian leaders. In the country, it is consternation. While Sudan had just started a transition to democracy, it is a real step backwards.

It all started on Monday, October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – who heads the Sovereign Council (the highest body) announces the dissolution of the transitional authorities. Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, several ministers and all civilian members of the Sovereign Council are arrested. The head of the army declares a state of emergency and adds that ” government of competent people Will be formed. In short, the military regain control.

“ The quarrels of certain political parties and their race for power, their incitement to chaos and violence without paying attention to security, economic and social threats, said General Burhan in his speech. All of this forced us, the military and rapid support forces as well as other security forces to sense this danger and to take measures capable of preserving the course of the glorious revolution of December. [2019 ndlr], until it achieves its ultimate goal of establishing civil status through free and fair elections. “

We are 40 million to say “No”!

In Khartoum, it is the shock. The military and civilians had lived together for two years since the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir. This transition was to last three years and lead to democratic elections.

For Mai, business manager, who was already in the street in 2019 to ask for the departure of ex-president Omar El Béchir, it is consternation: “ There is anger because they don’t want to let go. We are 40 million to say “No”! The revolution was led by the youth. Girls and boys aged 16-17 who went out and faced army fire in 2019 … and these young people represent 70% of the population. The military cannot say “No” to us after all of this! “.

An announced coup

This army coup was not unpredictable. The relationship between civilians and military had been deteriorating for months. Last month there was even an attempted coup against the civilian government. In his intervention, General Burhan blames the civilians for what he accuses of being divided, of creating chaos and of having failed to restore the country. In fact, the country has been facing a serious economic crisis for years – this is what was at the origin of the uprising against Omar al-Bashir.

Some of the military officers, like General Burhan, might be afraid of the prospect of the ICC finally trying Omar al-Bashir

The Sudanese had high hopes for this new transitional government. Some are disappointed, without wanting a return of the army to the head of the country. Others and in particular the executives of the old regime, the members of the National Congress Party (NCP) of Omar al-Bashir, demanded a return of the soldiers. Moreover, in recent weeks, we have seen several hundred military supporters camp in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister.





General Burhan relies on this discontent to justify this coup, saying that he wants to correct the course of the transition. For the various observers, this is obviously a pretext. From the start, the military have been forced to work with civilians and this transition to democratic power is not in their interest, explains researcher Jérôme Tubiana:

“ It’s true what Burhan says, that there were divisions among civilians, relentless power struggles that made the country difficult to govern. But we can see that this is a pretext and that there were other much more important divisive issues. Like the reform of the security sector, of the army, which would have forced many officers to give up very strong control over an institution that is not really a national army, analyzes the specialist in Sudan. There were also the reforms of the economy which would certainly, in the long term, have obliged the army to return to the government entire sections of the economy it controls, companies that have nothing to do with military matters. . There is also the fight against corruption, which threatened many barons of the regime, and of course there was the question of justice, since some of the military officers, like General Burhan could be afraid of the prospect that the Criminal Court international (ICC) finally judges Omar al-Bashir. “

A people who mobilize in front of their army

In the hours following General Burhan’s statement, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to scold the army. Overall, the international community condemned this coup.

Of course I am afraid. I know it’s gonna be violent

As of Monday, the Sudanese began to mobilize by demonstrating, by erecting roadblocks to block the streets in Khartoum, but also in other cities of the country. And all the forces that can be called pro-democratic – political parties, civil societies, unions – have planned to take to the streets tomorrow Saturday to say “No” to the military.

Like Asmaa, a human rights activist: “ Personally, I think Saturday is going to be a defining day for our future. Either we return to a dictatorship or we manage to make our opposition heard. Of course I am afraid. I know it’s going to be violent. But my biggest fear is not what is likely to happen on Saturday, but rather the bleak future that awaits us if we do not come out and protest against this coup. “

Even before Saturday’s protest, security forces have arrested several dozen people this week in pro-democracy ranks.