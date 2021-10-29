Sugar Sammy’s prickly remark to Eric Antoine

Good humor is always present on the set of France has an unbelievable talent (M6). This Wednesday, October 27, the jury made up of Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Sugar Sammy and Eric Antoine was back for the second episode of the 16th season of the show. During the evening, many talents showed up in the hope of making a strong impression and qualifying for the rest of the competition.





During this second episode, Eric Antoine did not hesitate to use his Golden Buzzer for the duo composed of rappers composed of Randjess and Brichapik. The famous magician was seduced by the poignant text of the duo, which came to evoke the discomfort of young people during the health crisis. During the evening, Eric Antoine was also able to appreciate Sugar Sammy’s ever-spicy sense of humor. While a candidate came to present her number mixing magic and dance, the comedian seized the opportunity to tease his comrade. “It was simple but I found it too short. I wanted more, I said to myself ‘it’s not over already!’ Dance and magic, what a beautiful combination! Usually when people combine magic with something else it works average, especially humor“, he blurted out.

A spike that provoked the hilarity of the public, but also of Eric Antoine. “It’s a joke, he knows that I adore him, I tolerate it!Sugar Sammy mischievously added.

Aurelien Gaucher