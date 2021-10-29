Super-hero despite himself: The trailer is online + YOUR OPINION!

This might not be the trailer you’ve been waiting for… but as Facebook kicks off Meta, why not go with the flow with Superhero in spite of himself by and with Philippe Lacheau (Nicky Larson and the Scent of Cupid, Baby sitting)? After the serious How I became a superhero, French cinema is once again appropriating the world of superheroes via its favorite genre: comedy. So, will you entrust your zygomatics to this film? As a reminder, the release of Superhero in spite of himself is scheduled for February 9, 2022. PS: yes, this is at least the fourth use of ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ this year (Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) …

A struggling actor apprentice, Cédric finally lands his first role in a superhero film. One evening, while borrowing the filming car, he is the victim of an accident which causes him to lose his memory. When he wakes up, dressed in his vigilante costume and surrounded by props from the film, he is convinced that he has become the character of the film with a perilous mission to accomplish. But it is not a hero and even less a superhero who wants… And even less Cédric.