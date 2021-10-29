Super League: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus) calls for reform of European football

Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and founder of the European Super League project, again called on Friday for a reform of the current UEFA system. Andrea Agnelli’s Juve, as well as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, are the last of the 12 clubs that joined the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the project.
The project quickly collapsed after widespread condemnation. Nine rebel clubs that quickly withdrew from the project, including Manchester United and Liverpool, agreed to pay a total of around € 25m to European football’s governing body, UEFA, as a “Goodwill gesture”.
The current UEFA system deemed “inefficient” by Agnelli
“Beyond the results, I challenge anyone to say that the current system of professional football is economically viable, criticized Agnelli this Friday, during a meeting of shareholders at the Juventus stadium to approve the 2020-2021 budget of the club and a capital increase of up to 400 million euros. What surprises me is that any reform proposal is put aside, be it competition, governance or trade. For ten years, I worked together to change the system. ” ; “When it has been decided that fourth place in Italy or in another country has more rights than a team from another championship, the logic is commercial and not sporting, he continues. At that time there was a scandal, but what was created was the Champions League, which is considered to be one of the best competitions in the world. “
The Italian leader considers that the Super League has argued that it would increase the income of top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game. The president of the Bianconeri also ruled the current system in place by UEFA “Ineffective”.