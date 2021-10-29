Super League: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus) calls for reform of European football

The current UEFA system deemed “inefficient” by Agnelli

“Beyond the results, I challenge anyone to say that the current system of professional football is economically viable, criticized Agnelli this Friday, during a meeting of shareholders at the Juventus stadium to approve the 2020-2021 budget of the club and a capital increase of up to 400 million euros. What surprises me is that any reform proposal is put aside, be it competition, governance or trade. For ten years, I worked together to change the system. ” ; “When it has been decided that fourth place in Italy or in another country has more rights than a team from another championship, the logic is commercial and not sporting, he continues. At that time there was a scandal, but what was created was the Champions League, which is considered to be one of the best competitions in the world. “