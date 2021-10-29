More

    Teenage Engineering Computer-1, a box to assemble (and fold) yourself

    Rather poured into the audio world, the brand Teenage Engineering Now offers a very different product in its catalog: a case in Mini-ITX format. But the brand remains true to itself and puts forward a very unique style, with a color that does not go unnoticed and especially a delivery in a box … Flat!

    As with some of its modular products, it will therefore be necessary to arm yourself with a little patience to completely assemble the case after having folded a few elements. The construction is in 1.0 mm aluminum, for a totally original result which will allow to accommodate small configurations, the restrictions being quite significant and the case so little artefact.


    The case, which measures 285 (322 with the handles) x 170 x 190 mm can thus be equipped with a motherboard in Mini-ITX format with a processor which will receive a cooling system of 120 mm (approximately), while the graphics card is limited to 180 mm in length on two PCI squares with an installation in the top of the case.

    Unsurprisingly, the power supply is in SFX format and … No information is given for storage, suggesting that we will stay on the M.2 port of the motherboard with the NAS or DAS behind.


