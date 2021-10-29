Tense exchange between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr in “C à vous”

On the set of “C à vous”, the atmosphere was tense between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her guest, JoeyStarr.

The current has not really passed between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her guest. JoeyStarr was on the set of “C à vous” Thursday to present his autobiographical book “Le petit Didier”, a work which tells the story of the rapper’s childhood and relationship with his father.

“This book is also the portrait of your father Jean who brought you up alone, a competitive flirt, undermined like a milord who spends hours waxing in the bathroom and who listens to the RTL suitcase in the hope of ‘be called, play trifecta and barely speak to you. Selfish, cruel, silent and violent, you live alone with him at your fingertips, in fear of chafing. At the Morville, we learn the multiplication tables with a belt, ”says the host before being cut by JoeyStarr.

“Answer me Babeth, shit!”

“So it’s funny because that’s the thing that comes up most often …”, he reacts before Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine asks him to let her finish her presentation, in vain. The artist continues: “… but in fact what we do not also say is that he was very handy, he cooked, he was very inventive and that above all he comes from a rural environment, he comes from the movement of BUMIDOM (Office for the development of migrations in the overseas departments, ndr), and that the guy takes it all on the face and especially he finds himself with a kid to raise what “. “Well, here you are, you did not let me finish”, loose the host of France 5.





“I do not want to be made a child of the closet at all, we did not do anything victimhood, we wanted to tell the tribulations of a little boy in the 70s”, resumes directly the former partner of Kool Shen. Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine replies: “Well yes because you tell him, you write: ‘I like this guy, I only have him’”, a sentence that the rapper seems to have Stockholm syndrome.

The host disagrees: “At no time do you stand up against him. You play the eel, he forbids you a lot of things but you do them anyway ”. “Yeah, it’s specific to youth, isn’t it?” JoeyStarr asks him. Without answering her question, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine continues: “Well in any case, you had this child…” before being cut off by the singer. “Well, answer me Babeth, shit!” I have the impression of speaking to myself ”, while the host tried to finish her sentence …