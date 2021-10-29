Tension with Sampaoli, Gerson restores the truth!

Present at a press conference this Friday, Gerson spoke about his difficult start at OM. The opportunity for him to dismantle the idea of ​​a clash with his trainer Jorge Sampaoli.

OM Mercato: Gerson reassures about his relations with Sampaoli

OM flagship recruit, Gerson hardly to convince under its new colors. So far, the Brazil international has scored only one goal and one assist in eleven appearances for Olympique Marseille in all competitions. A fairly poor statistical record for a player recruited at a gold price by Marseille (20 million euros).

Yes Gerson has had a disappointing start to the season at OM, perhaps because of its repositioning. Used to playing as a central midfielder, the Brazilian has been used in several positions this season by Jorge Sampaoli. Which would not have been to the player’s taste. Some media recently revealed that Gerson would have displayed his dissatisfaction to his coach, reproaching him for his repositioning. But the midfielder quickly dismantled these rumors of internal tensions, ensuring that he adapts to the instructions of his coach.





“When you start football, you start from a certain position, but over the course of your career you have to adapt. I try to help my team. You know what position I usually play, what is called a ‘volante’ in Brazil, a kind of midfielder. But I open my mind to do what I am asked ”, he assured in comments reported by RMC Sport.

Gerson wants to “show the real Gerson”

Arrived with the label of best player in the Brazilian championship, Gerson knows he is eagerly awaited at the Olympique de Marseille. The 24-year-old midfielder admitted that his debut at OM did not live up to the expectations placed on him. But the former Flamengo player is not giving up. On the contrary, he is determined to adapt to the Olympian game, whatever the position chosen, in order to find his best level. “I’m a little too stuck (…), but I’m trying to keep a good state of mind and focus on football, I have to try to free myself to show who the real Gerson is”, he added.