TGV Atlantique: the call to strike lifted this weekend

The unions lifted Wednesday the call for a strike by SNCF TGV Atlantique drivers launched for the weekend of All Saints.

The unions lifted Wednesday the call for a strike by SNCF TGV Atlantique drivers launched for the weekend of All Saints’ Day, we learned from SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots who had called for this strike with the CGT-Cheminots. This call to strike from Friday noon until Monday noon was lifted after new negotiations “Until late Tuesday evening” and a consultation of employees on Wednesday, said Erik Meyer, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail.

The three unions had called on the TGV Atlantique drivers to strike to denounce the deterioration of their working conditions and remuneration, a lack of staff and the refusal of leave. Their unlimited notice allowed a strike every week from Friday noon to Monday noon.

In a “Record of decisions” established at the end of the “Conciliation” on Tuesday, the management of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment emphasizes that ” the validity “ of his proposals ” rests ” on the levee “Notice from Wednesday” for “Guarantee the transport plan” planned “On the weekends to come”.





During the last negotiations, “We did not have complete satisfaction “, corn “Overall, we are quite satisfied”, summarized Erik Meyer. “The struggle, the mobilization of employees pay off”, he congratulated himself.

The unions obtained from the management the“Commitment” d‘”Improve the quality of the days” drivers’ working hours marked with a “Strong amplitude », With hours of train travel without driving – and therefore without driving bonuses -, in order to make the days “Shorter and less painful”, detailed Erik Meyer. Management has also agreed to keep the “Career paths with maintenance” the number of drivers “Authorized on TGV”, while the company “Wanted to remove dozens”, which would have “Slowed down the professional development” of drivers, he explained. In addition, a premium of 1,200 euros for drivers and a premium of 800 euros for other staff of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment will be paid. ” in December “, according to Erik Meyer.

New discussions on the remuneration of all TGV drivers are planned “November 17th” during compulsory annual negotiations (NAO), he said.