The 2021 ZEvent launched – L’Équipe

From 6 p.m. this Friday and until Sunday evening, for 54 hours, around fifty French or French-speaking streamers take turns on Twitch for the 2021 edition of ZEvent. Charity video game marathon, a must-see event for the platform since its creation in 2017 (after a first year under another name) by Adrien “ZeratoR” Nougaret, it will raise funds for the NGO Action Against Hunger.
Last year, under conditions made special by the health situation and a special atmosphere, the participants had raised the jackpot to 5.7 million euros, then donated to Amnesty International. An absolute record for the meeting, which brings together all the video game communities, including that of esports. Kameto (Kamel Kebir, co-founder of Karmine Corp), Gotaga (Corentin Houssein, ex-professional player of Call of Duty) or several members of the Touraine Solary club are also present.
Over the years, the event has greatly contributed to the popularization of Twitch and this still very young mode of entertainment, which is gradually deviating from its video game origins. At ZEvent, not everyone spends the weekend playing and the diversity of content has led people from different backgrounds to take an interest in it. In 2020, up to 660,000 people simultaneously followed the event through the various channels, and more than two million in total.