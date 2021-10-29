the Academy of Medicine opposed to the idea of ​​conditioning the health pass on a third dose of vaccine

The High Authority for Health, the Steering Committee for the vaccine strategy and the Scientific Council must also decide on whether or not to include the booster in the health pass, envisaged by the government.

This is an idea being considered by the government while the health authorities note a certain epidemic recovery: condition the obtaining of the health pass to a vaccination booster, which most often takes the form of a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine. 19. Friday, October 29, the Academy of Medicine said it was opposed to such a measure.

This measure “violates the role of the health pass, which was to limit the risk of transmission of the virus and encourage the population to be vaccinated”, said the Academy in a statement. “It induces some uncertainty on the effectiveness of vaccination and gives rise to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine”, continues the instance.





While emphasizing the “merits” of this recall, because of a drop in immunity six months after the second dose, the Academy wonders: “Should we use the constraint vis-à-vis this sensitized population who, for the most part, will spontaneously consent to receive the vaccination booster? Shouldn’t incentives target first and foremost all those who have not yet been vaccinated?, including 20% ​​of adults? “

Before deciding on whether or not to include the booster in the health pass, the government sought the advice of the High Authority for Health (HAS), the Steering Committee for the vaccine strategy and the Scientific Council, opinion which should reach “in a few days”, indicated Tuesday the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

The Academy of Medicine, whose opinions are not binding, has for mission to answer the questions of the government in the field of health, in order to shed light on it. It can also issue opinions without having been requested beforehand.

For now, the recall campaign concerns over 65s and people at risk (with comorbidities or immunocompromised for example), professionals in the medico-social sector and those around immunocompromised people, provided they have been vaccinated more than six months ago.