the actor, accused of incest, would have asked forgiveness from his daughter Coline

Earlier this year, the news had the effect of an earthquake. Richard Berry is accused by his daughter Coline of incest. The actor must then weather an unprecedented media storm. In the columns of “Point”, the actor had denied these accusations, explaining then doing “faced with one of the most painful situations for a man, and for a father“.”I was a father too young, too absent, but loving, and respectful of my daughter“, also affirmed the hero of the Lanester series.

After Coline Berry’s complaint, her father explained that the young woman had already mentioned these incestuous stories in private. “Seven years ago, when I announced to my family that my wife and I were expecting a child, Coline, herself pregnant, reacted with extreme violence, then, in an email sent to my wife, she said the first time alluded to the fact that she would have been ‘abused‘”, said Richard Berry, still near the” Point “.





Asked this October 29 by our colleagues from the Parisian, she reveals text messages that her father would have sent her in January 2021 and that the daily specifies to have consulted. The newspaper reports that in these messages, Richard Berry explains to him that he has “suffered the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeanne [Manson]“, his former companion at the time of the supposed facts. The actor also evokes the”excessive freedom with the bodies“of the singer, indicating that there was”no sexual ambiguity“. He concedes that he is”desperate for the consequences“that this” freedom “had on Coline Berry. The actor nods and apologizes:”Forgive me“, he asks his daughter.

“Today, I no longer expect anything from my father, I understood that I would never have either recognition or reparation from him. Only society and justice can bring me relief“, comments Coline Berry.

