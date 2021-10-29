the Agnellis get richer, the Peugeot under pressure

Another successful financial operation … Exor has just sold PartnerRe for the sum of $ 9 billion (7.7 billion euros) to the Covéa group. This operation allows the holding of the powerful Agnelli family, known for having founded the Fiat empire, to pocket nearly $ 3 billion in capital gains after having garnered $ 660 million in dividends since its takeover in 2016.

Covéa buys the reinsurer PartnerRe in cash, after giving it up last year

An expert in financial operations

The Italian group confirms its expertise for juicy financial transactions. In 2015, Exor had already collected nearly $ 1.5 billion in profits by selling Cushman & Wakefield, the world’s third largest real estate developer. But it is with the Fiat Chrysler group (FCA), since become Stellantis after its merger with the PSA group last January, that Exor made the most financial profits. The holding company headed by John Elkann has transformed the automotive group by focusing on financial ratios and dividends (900 million euros in 2019), sometimes to the detriment of investments in ranges or technologies. In fact, FCA had become extremely profitable financially, as sales continued to collapse in Europe, as did income per car sold.

A very lucrative industrial dismantling

To further optimize its financial structure, Exor dismantled the industrial group. It thus separated the entire truck and construction machinery division through a new structure called CNHI Industrial. Separated from FCA, this new structure is still controlled by Exor, which holds 27% of the shares and 42.5% of the voting rights. In 2016, John Elkann reproduced the same operation by separating the jewel from the crown, Ferrari, through a juicy redistribution of shares to shareholders. Exor owns 33% of the capital of the prancing horse firm, and 36% of the voting rights. The operation is a real success. Beyond dividends, the valuation of Ferrari (40 billion euros) swells the balance sheet of Exor, which allows it to improve its solvency and its refinancing capacities. Finally, the sale of Magneti-Marelli in 2019 for 6 billion euros had also helped improve FCA’s financial profile.

Very diversified holdings

But Exor acts like an investment fund and invests a lot of money in various companies. For example, he placed more than 500 million euros last March to take 24% of Louboutin. He took a stake in Alan, the startup dedicated to the world of insurance. At the end of 2020, he had bought the Chinese subsidiary of Hermès in China, Shang Xia. Not to mention the historic participations in Juventus of Turin for example, the famous football club located in the stronghold of Fiat. Exor also has a major press center with The Economist (43%) or the Italian group Gedi (90%) which publishes major newspapers such as La Stampa and La Repubblica. Finally, Exor is also a major shareholder of Faurecia (5%), inheriting the redistribution of shares after the exit of the capital of Stellantis, which controlled the French automotive supplier.

All in all, Exor controls a constellation of companies whose cumulative turnover in 2019 reached nearly 143 billion euros. On the stock market, Exor is worth 20 billion euros, an increase of 25% since the start of the year.

A shareholders’ agreement locks the capital of Stellantis

With the $ 9 billion earned after the sale of PartnerRe, can Exor increase its stake in Stellantis? The Agnelli family holding company owns 14.4% in Stellantis, which is half the 30% it held in the former FCA. The Peugeot only weigh 7% of Stellantis … And the French family does not have at all the same financial surface as the Agnellis, with less than 7 billion euros in assets under management through the holding company Peugeot Invest (former FFP), and with ultra-minority stakes (4% of the Seb group, 5.3% of Spie, 0.1% of the Safran group, etc.).

Raw materials, components … The Seb Group ready to face “headwinds” (and 300 million euros in additional costs)

It is only necessary to reckon with BPI France to rebalance the “French interests” in the capital of Stellantis. But the investment approach of a public bank is not the same as that of a historic family that supports the group founded by its ancestors. For now, a shareholders’ agreement blocks each other’s positions for seven years (i.e. until January 2028). Peugeot can simply go up 2.5%. But, in the event of a breach of the shareholders’ agreement, the Agnellis could take control of Stellantis in one bite …



