the armourer of “Rust” defends herself and denounces a “dangerous” plateau

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, comes out of silence a week after the tragedy that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins. She charges the producers of the film responsible according to her for having created a “dangerous” climate on the set.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer Rust, evokes a week after the tragedy the accidental shooting of Alec Baldwin who killed on October 21 the director of photography Halyna Hutchins. The 24-year-old woman, judged by much “too young” to occupy the post of chief gunsmith, charges the producers in a statement sent by her lawyers to MSNBC.

She considers them responsible for having created a “dangerous” atmosphere on the set. “It has become dangerous because of several factors and in particular because of the lack of security briefing. It is not Hannah’s fault,” insist her lawyers. The gunsmith, who multiplied the tasks on the set, claims to have been prevented from doing her job properly.

“She fought for rehearsal days to maintain the weapons and the time to properly prepare for the shootings, but this was refused by the production and the weapons department.” The gunsmith’s lawyers also denounce “slanderous portraits” of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the press:





“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on a shoot. This would never have happened if live ammunition had not been brought onto set. Hannah does not know where those live ammunition came from,” read the article. this press release, which specifies that Gutierrez-Reed “has never seen anyone shoot live ammunition with these pistols and that she would never have authorized it”.

The gunsmith of the shoot could nevertheless be held accountable. On a film, the gunsmith is responsible for the weapons used during the various shots and must constantly ensure that they do not present any danger to the team. Firearms are supposed to be kept locked up when not in use. What happened on set, insists Hannah Guttierez-Reed via his lawyers.

According to depositions gathered by investigators, Hannah Guttierez-Reed claimed that she had safely secured the guns to be used for Alec Baldwin’s rehearsal when the team left the set for the lunch break, but not the guns. ammunition.

500 cartridges on set

Assistant director Dave Halls, for his part, testified that the gunsmith had shown him the weapon brought to the set after the break and said he remembered seeing three “dummy” cartridges in the barrel. “He admits that he should have checked them all but did not,” wrote an investigator in his report.

The searches carried out on the set resulted in the seizure of 500 cartridges, dummy or blank, among which also appear to be live ammunition, which has yet to be confirmed by forensic analysis, said the sheriff.

Live bullets are totally prohibited on set by the very strict rules in force in the film industry, precisely to prevent this kind of accident.