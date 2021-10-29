The Batman had better watch out in the super comic trailer

Philippe Lacheau believes he is a superhero on a mission in the trailer for Superhero in spite of himself.

What we can qualify as “French genius”, for better or for worse, is that we have not even worn out a genre in the first degree in our local production that we can already parody it to the power of a thousand. . Philippe Lacheau, who directs and stars in Superhero in spite of himself, understood it well in his next superheroic comedy.

After How I became a superhero by Douglas Attal, the embodied character Lacheau, Cédric, literally asks himself the question in Superhero in spite of himself. A discount actor, he is the default choice to star in a French super-production. A car accident ensues and causes her to lose her memory. Surrounded by the costume and props from the film, he seriously believes that he is a superhero in everyday life, and that he has a mission to accomplish.

A trailer that delivers a lot of agreed-upon gags on the now cult figures of Batman, Spider-Man (and even the Avengers). Seeing them follow each other over two minutes of editing, we are caught between nervous laughter and total annoyance, to fear that the film is only a succession of sketches parodying his inspirations without ever being self-sufficient with his characters. and its plot.





Add to that a joke about the hero’s cock and I Need a Hero reused for the three-thousandth time in an action comedy, and we combine embarrassing humor with a lack of inspiration that can make you dread the worst. But the best way to judge is still to hit theaters on February 9, 2022, to see if all this humor is better distilled throughout the feature film.