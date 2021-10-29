The Cac 40 on the rise, for the ECB it is the market which is wrong in banking on a rate hike next year, Market news

The Stock Exchange closes this Thursday session, very busy in appointments, up after the status quo of the European Central Bank on its interest rates and its asset purchase programs. The Governing Council has, as expected, kept its refi rate at 0%. He also confirmed the continuation of the emergency purchasing program in the face of the pandemic (PEPP), endowed with 1.850 billion euros, until at least the end of March 2022 with a slightly lower rate of net purchases by compared to the last two quarters. The previous program, known as APP, is meanwhile maintained at 20 billion euros per month.

“Inflation, inflation, inflation”

the Cac 40 rose 0.75% to 6,804.22 points in a business volume of 3.6 billion euros, in the average for the year. In New York, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are gaining between 0.5% and 1%.

Responding to a question from a CNBC reporter, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the board discussed “Inflation, inflation, inflation”. The latter should stabilize around the 2% target in the medium term. The factors contributing to the rise in prices are of two kinds: the recovery on the one hand and energy on the other hand, she said.

Equipment and labor shortages lead to a disconnect between supply and demand, while the recovery, the level of stocks, the demand from China inflates energy prices. The board “Has every reason to believe” that inflation should decrease during 2022, “But it will take a little longer than we expected”, she added.

Regarding the slowdown in the pace of purchases under the PEPP, Christine Lagarde reiterated that this is not a “ tapering, but a recalibration ”. Finally, when asked whether the markets were not carried away in terms of rate hike expectations, Christine Lagarde replied that “The conditions for a rate hike should not be met on the horizon envisaged by the market”. An appointment is therefore made for the Board of Governors in December, during which the PEPP will be reassessed in the light of new projections for growth and inflation.

In the United States, growth slowed to 2% at an annualized rate in the third quarter, its slowest rate since the start of the pandemic, according to the first estimate of the Department of Commerce, against 6.7% in the period April- June and 2.6% anticipated by the consensus established by Bloomberg. This is due to disruptions in the supply chain and the slowdown in consumer spending. Unemployment registrations fell from 10,000 to 281,000 over the week to October 23, against an estimated 288,000.





Tech at the top of the Cac 40

Today’s session was also rich in terms of corporate publications, with a relatively large sample ranging from aeronautics and energy to automobiles, health and technology. The latter, at the European level, grew by just over 1% thanks to increases of 6% by Dassault Systèmes, Capgemini and STMicroelectronics, pending the quarterly of Apple and Amazon tonight.

The 3D design software publisher Dassault Systèmes raised its objectives for the 2021 financial year at the end of a third quarter where its results improved, benefiting from a favorable commercial dynamic.

Capgemini raised its outlook for the 2021 financial year while its activity grew strongly in the third quarter. It expects an operating margin growth of over 12.7%, against 12.5% ​​to 12.7% previously. For Oddo BHF, with “outperformance” on the stock, the group recorded the strongest acceleration in its sector in the third quarter.

Better performance of the Cac 40, the manufacturer of electronic chips STMicroelectronics slightly raised its revenue forecast for the current year, after meeting its targets in the third quarter.

Airbus, one of the heavyweights of the Cac 40, ended up almost 2%. In view of the number of planes delivered at the end of September, only a little over 400, the Stock Exchange was beginning to doubt the ability of Airbus to meet its target. However, the aircraft manufacturer confirmed this when it published its accounts at the end of September.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield fell more than 8%. In the United States, where the operator of shopping centers intends to significantly reduce its presence, commercial activity is now higher than it was before the crisis, despite much lower attendance. Europe, where the group achieves most of its turnover, is further behind. On the Old Continent, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is doing less well than its competitor Klépierre. Which would explain why earnings forecasts are lower than analysts’ expectations.

Finally, on the SRD, CNP Assurances jumped almost 35%. La Banque Postale has announced its intention to launch a simplified takeover bid for the entire capital of the insurer at a price of 21.90 euros per share, dividend attached.



