the call for a strike by drivers lifted for the weekend of All Saints’ Day

No disruptions to be expected on the TGV Atlantique for the weekend of All Saints. The call for a strike by drivers, launched by the SUD-Rail, CFDT-Cheminots and CGT-Cheminots unions, was lifted on Wednesday, October 27 after new negotiations “until late Tuesday evening” and a consultation of employees on Wednesday, told theAFP Erik Meyer, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail.

The three unions had called the TGV Atlantique drivers to strike for denounce the deterioration of their working conditions and remuneration, a lack of staff and the refusal of leave.

Their unlimited notice allowed a strike every week from Friday noon to Monday noon. A first strike weekend on October 22, 23 and 24 had also caused disruptions on the line for the start of the All Saints’ school holidays.

In a “statement of decisions” drawn up at the end of Tuesday’s “conciliation” negotiations, consulted by theAFP, the management of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment underlines that “the validity” of its proposals “rests” on the lifting “of the notices from Wednesday” to “guarantee the transport plan” planned “for the weekends to come”.





During the last negotiations, “we were not entirely satisfied”, but “overall, we are quite satisfied”, summarized Erik Meyer. “The struggle, the mobilization of employees pay off,” he said. “We had posed the problems for a long time,” said Thomas Cavel, secretary general of the CFDT-Cheminot. Last weekend, “it wasn’t a surprise strike. We regret that we had to go through a conflict. On the CFDT side, we stuck to our two fundamentals: quality of life at work and remuneration, “he noted.” We have made progress “on these two points,” in particular on maintaining the workforce and career paths. “, he added.

Unions got leadership the “commitment” to “improve the quality of the days” of work of the drivers marked by a “strong amplitude”, with hours of journey by train without driving – and therefore without driving bonuses -, in order to make the days “less long and less painful”, detailed Erik Meyer. The management also agreed to keep the “professional paths with the maintenance” of the number of drivers “authorized on TGV”, while the company “wanted to remove dozens”, which would have “slowed down the professional development” of drivers, he explained.

Besides, a premium of 1,200 euros for drivers and a premium of 800 euros for other staff of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment will be paid “in December”, according to Erik Meyer. New discussions on the remuneration of all TGV drivers are planned “on November 17” during compulsory annual negotiations (NAO), he said.

Last week, the Atlantic Axis drivers’ strike led to the suppression by the SNCF of one in ten Atlantique TGVs on Friday, two out of ten on Saturday and one in three on Sunday. On Monday, the traffic had been almost normal.