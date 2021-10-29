the chief armourer of the film designates the real culprits of the tragedy!

Who is responsible for the drama that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust ? If the cinematographer has succumbed to a bullet accidentally fired by actor Alec Baldwin, police are investigating how real ammunition could have ended up on the set of a movie – which is prohibited – then in a pistol used for a scene when the weapon was supposed to be safe. Many voices in Hollywood point the finger at Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief armourer of the film who is only 24 years old and whose Rust was only the second shoot of his career. Some members of the film crew even mention his inexperience, lack of rigor and serious neglect of security.

If the young woman has remained silent since the tragedy, she has just reacted publicly to the accusations against her. It was through her lawyers that she tried to defend her work on the set of Rust. ” Hannah is devastated and completely devastated by the events that have taken place. Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. The latter would never have been endangered if real ammunition had not been introduced on the board. Hannah has no idea where she came from ”, assured his lawyers in a press release repeated by TMZ before asserting that the pistols were kept locked up both at night and during the lunch break.





The young gunsmith’s lawyers also accused the film’s producers of being responsible for the security problems present on the set – producers who had already been accused by certain technicians of having neglected security to save money. “ Hannah was hired to occupy two different positions for this film, so it was extremely difficult for her to concentrate on her work as a gunsmith (…) She fought to be trained, to maintain weapons, to have time necessary to prepare them (…) The shooting became dangerous because of many factors including the lack of security meetings “, They proclaimed, stressing that her workload was such that she lacked the time to do things correctly. In this statement, the lawyers also admitted that there had been other shooting incidents before the fatal tragedy: “ The first was about the props and the second was done by a stuntman after Hannah informed him that his gun was loaded with blank bullets “.

Also accused of not having done his job properly, Dave Halls, assistant director of Rust, admitted that he had not properly checked the pistol before giving it to Alec Baldwin.

Clara Kolodny