The compared characteristics of the Nikon Z9 vs Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and Canon EOS R3

    Nikon has announced with great fanfare the Z9, its sports mirrorless camera. A great opportunity to compare the characteristics of the newcomer with those of its direct competitors, the Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and the Canon EOS R3.

    A match of titans.

    After years of waiting, the three big photo manufacturers finally each have a very high-end camera. The Nikon Z9, Sony Alpha (A1) and Canon EOS R3 are the ideal cameras for sports or animals, but not only. They are also very good video cameras. All-round flagships, but not always equal in specification. Through a (not so) small table, we invite you to take a look at the main characteristics of the devices. An overview of the capabilities of each before our tests of the EOS R3 and of course the Z9.

    Characteristics Nikon z9 Sony Alpha 1 Canon EOS R3
    Sensor definition 45.7 MP 50.1 MP 24.1 MP
    Mechanical stabilization Yes Yes Yes
    ISO sensitivity (extended) 32 – 102,400 50 – 102,400 50 – 204,800
    Shutter speed 30s – 1 / 32000s 30s – 1 / 32000s 30s – 1 / 64000s
    Burst mechanical shutter / 10 fps 12 fps
    Burst electronic shutter 20 fps 30 fps 30 fps
    Max burst buffer memory 1000 images 155 images 150 images
    Video definition max. 8K UHD 30 fps 8K UHD 30 fps 6K DCI 60 fps
    Video crop No No No
    29 min recording limit No No No
    AF tracking Human, animals, vehicles Human, animals Human, animals, vehicles
    Selectable AF points 493 759 1053
    Viewfinder definition 3.69 Mpts 9.44 Mpts 5.76 Mpts
    Viewfinder magnification 0.80x 0.90x 0.76x
    Screen on ball joint No No Yes
    Screen definition 2.1 Mpts 1.44 Mpts 4.15 Mpts
    Diagonal screen 8 cm 7.5cm 8 cm
    Dimensions (WxHxD) 149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm 128.9 x 96.9 x 80.8 mm 150 × 142.6 × 87.2mm
    Weight 1340 g 737 g 1015 g
    Tropicalization Yes Yes Yes
    Memory card 2x CFexpress Type B / XQD 2x CFexpress type A / SD CFexpress type B + SD
    Autonomy (CIPA standard) 700 430 620
    USB-C charging Yes Yes No
    Headphone socket Yes Yes Yes
    Microphone socket Yes Yes Yes
    Wifi and bluetooth Yes Yes Yes
    Starting price € 5,999 € 7,299 € 5,999

    On paper, a lot of strengths, few weaknesses

    As you can see, all three devices offer very high specs. Without extensive testing, that doesn’t mean much, but there are several points that can be observed. For example, the A1 and Z9 offer a much more defined sensor than the EOS R3, but this one makes up for it with a more extended sensitivity and a faster exposure time. The burst of the A1 and R3 reaches 30 fps, but the buffer of the Z9 is larger. And we could go on like this for a long time.

    On paper, there are no bad devices, and the few limitations are hardly crippling. However, that will not prevent us from carefully sifting through all the functions of the Nikon Z9 and the EOS R3 to see if one of these two devices could snatch the title of champion from the Sony Alpha (1).


