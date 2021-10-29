The compared characteristics of the Nikon Z9 vs Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and Canon EOS R3

3
Nikon has announced with great fanfare the Z9, its sports mirrorless camera. A great opportunity to compare the characteristics of the newcomer with those of its direct competitors, the Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and the Canon EOS R3.
After years of waiting, the three big photo manufacturers finally each have a very high-end camera. The Nikon Z9, Sony Alpha (A1) and Canon EOS R3 are the ideal cameras for sports or animals, but not only. They are also very good video cameras. All-round flagships, but not always equal in specification. Through a (not so) small table, we invite you to take a look at the main characteristics of the devices. An overview of the capabilities of each before our tests of the EOS R3 and of course the Z9.
Nikon z9
Sony Alpha 1 (A1)
Introductory price 7300 €
Canon EOS R3
|Characteristics
|Nikon z9
|Sony Alpha 1
|Canon EOS R3
|Sensor definition
|45.7 MP
|50.1 MP
|24.1 MP
|Mechanical stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISO sensitivity (extended)
|32 – 102,400
|50 – 102,400
|50 – 204,800
|Shutter speed
|30s – 1 / 32000s
|30s – 1 / 32000s
|30s – 1 / 64000s
|Burst mechanical shutter
|/
|10 fps
|12 fps
|Burst electronic shutter
|20 fps
|30 fps
|30 fps
|Max burst buffer memory
|1000 images
|155 images
|150 images
|Video definition max.
|8K UHD 30 fps
|8K UHD 30 fps
|6K DCI 60 fps
|Video crop
|No
|No
|No
|29 min recording limit
|No
|No
|No
|AF tracking
|Human, animals, vehicles
|Human, animals
|Human, animals, vehicles
|Selectable AF points
|493
|759
|1053
|Viewfinder definition
|3.69 Mpts
|9.44 Mpts
|5.76 Mpts
|Viewfinder magnification
|0.80x
|0.90x
|0.76x
|Screen on ball joint
|No
|No
|Yes
|Screen definition
|2.1 Mpts
|1.44 Mpts
|4.15 Mpts
|Diagonal screen
|8 cm
|7.5cm
|8 cm
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm
|128.9 x 96.9 x 80.8 mm
|150 × 142.6 × 87.2mm
|Weight
|1340 g
|737 g
|1015 g
|Tropicalization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Memory card
|2x CFexpress Type B / XQD
|2x CFexpress type A / SD
|CFexpress type B + SD
|Autonomy (CIPA standard)
|700
|430
|620
|USB-C charging
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Headphone socket
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone socket
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wifi and bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Starting price
|€ 5,999
|€ 7,299
|€ 5,999
On paper, a lot of strengths, few weaknesses
As you can see, all three devices offer very high specs. Without extensive testing, that doesn’t mean much, but there are several points that can be observed. For example, the A1 and Z9 offer a much more defined sensor than the EOS R3, but this one makes up for it with a more extended sensitivity and a faster exposure time. The burst of the A1 and R3 reaches 30 fps, but the buffer of the Z9 is larger. And we could go on like this for a long time.
On paper, there are no bad devices, and the few limitations are hardly crippling. However, that will not prevent us from carefully sifting through all the functions of the Nikon Z9 and the EOS R3 to see if one of these two devices could snatch the title of champion from the Sony Alpha (1).