The compared characteristics of the Nikon Z9 vs Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and Canon EOS R3

Nikon has announced with great fanfare the Z9, its sports mirrorless camera. A great opportunity to compare the characteristics of the newcomer with those of its direct competitors, the Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and the Canon EOS R3.

After years of waiting, the three big photo manufacturers finally each have a very high-end camera. The Nikon Z9, Sony Alpha (A1) and Canon EOS R3 are the ideal cameras for sports or animals, but not only. They are also very good video cameras. All-round flagships, but not always equal in specification. Through a (not so) small table, we invite you to take a look at the main characteristics of the devices. An overview of the capabilities of each before our tests of the EOS R3 and of course the Z9.

Digit-photo.com Digit-photo.com 5,999.00 How the price table works Characteristics Nikon z9 Sony Alpha 1 Canon EOS R3 Sensor definition 45.7 MP 50.1 MP 24.1 MP Mechanical stabilization Yes Yes Yes ISO sensitivity (extended) 32 – 102,400 50 – 102,400 50 – 204,800 Shutter speed 30s – 1 / 32000s 30s – 1 / 32000s 30s – 1 / 64000s Burst mechanical shutter / 10 fps 12 fps Burst electronic shutter 20 fps 30 fps 30 fps Max burst buffer memory 1000 images 155 images 150 images Video definition max. 8K UHD 30 fps 8K UHD 30 fps 6K DCI 60 fps Video crop No No No 29 min recording limit No No No AF tracking Human, animals, vehicles Human, animals Human, animals, vehicles Selectable AF points 493 759 1053 Viewfinder definition 3.69 Mpts 9.44 Mpts 5.76 Mpts Viewfinder magnification 0.80x 0.90x 0.76x Screen on ball joint No No Yes Screen definition 2.1 Mpts 1.44 Mpts 4.15 Mpts Diagonal screen 8 cm 7.5cm 8 cm Dimensions (WxHxD) 149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm 128.9 x 96.9 x 80.8 mm 150 × 142.6 × 87.2mm Weight 1340 g 737 g 1015 g Tropicalization Yes Yes Yes Memory card 2x CFexpress Type B / XQD 2x CFexpress type A / SD CFexpress type B + SD Autonomy (CIPA standard) 700 430 620 USB-C charging Yes Yes No Headphone socket Yes Yes Yes Microphone socket Yes Yes Yes Wifi and bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Starting price € 5,999 € 7,299 € 5,999

On paper, a lot of strengths, few weaknesses As you can see, all three devices offer very high specs. Without extensive testing, that doesn’t mean much, but there are several points that can be observed. For example, the A1 and Z9 offer a much more defined sensor than the EOS R3, but this one makes up for it with a more extended sensitivity and a faster exposure time. The burst of the A1 and R3 reaches 30 fps, but the buffer of the Z9 is larger. And we could go on like this for a long time.