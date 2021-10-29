The completely crazy trailer of the new film of the Pippi Band is here

After Nick Larson and the Scent of Cupid, Philippe Lacheau and his gang come back in great shape with Superhero in spite of himself, a comedy that curls the superheroic myth. The trailer is there, and promises to be heavy.

A crazy comedy

In 2019, Philippe Lacheau had created a surprise with Nicky Larson and the Scent of Cupid. While everyone shouted at the trailer, screaming scandal, the film finally convinced fans of Tsukasa Hôjô manga and its animated adaptation, which made the heyday of Dorothy Club. So much so that the actor-director, dubbed by Hôjô in person, had been chosen to dub the voice of the antagonist Christopher King in the animated film Nicky Larson: Private Eyes, released in stride.

After Japanese animation, then, the superheroes. A great fan of pop-culture, Philippe Lacheau therefore returns with Superhero in spite of himself, the trailer for which was released today.





The film tells the story of Cédric, young actor who gets the role of Badman, the first French superhero. But following an accident, the young man loses his memory. Waking up in the vigilante costume, he is convinced that he is a superhero, and seeks to protect the widow and the orphan.

In this crazy trailer, we obviously find the humor so characteristic of the director. Philippe Lacheau also called on his lifelong friends: his partner Élodie Fontan, Tarek Boudali and Julien Arruti. The casting is completed by Jean-Luc Anglade, Chantal Ladesou, Rayane Bensetti and Philippe Katerine.

As for Nicky Larson and the Scent of Cupid, the director of Baby sitting plays with the references of the public. Thus we recognize behind Badman the figure of the Dark Knight of Gotham; a scene inspired by the first Avengers by Joss Whedon; the kiss scene Spiderman by Sam Raimi.

Scheduled for February 9, 2022 in theaters, Superhero in spite of himself reminds us of the growing interest of French cinema for the superheroic genre. Simon Astier, half-brother of Alexandre Astier, co-created the series Hero Corp. Earlier in the year, we also discovered How I became a superhero by Douglas Attal, with Pio Marmaï, Benoit Poelvoorde and Leïla Bekhti, released on Netflix.