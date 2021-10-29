The construction of a wall against migrants validated by the Polish Parliament

Personal belongings of migrants in the forest near the Belarusian-Polish border in Hajnowka, Poland, October 28, 2021. KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS

The Polish Parliament definitively validated, Friday, October 29, the government plan to build a wall on the border with Belarus to prevent refugees from crossing into Poland.

The cost of the wall is estimated at 353 million euros and it is to extend over more than 100 kilometers, to the eastern border of the European Union (EU). Polish President Andrzej Duda had announced that he would enact the law as soon as it was approved by Parliament.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have crossed or attempted to cross the border from Belarus since the summer. The EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of bringing in nationals from countries in the Middle East and Africa and then pushing them across the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.





An incitement in retaliation for the economic sanctions imposed by the EU on his regime. In response, Poland imposed a state of emergency in the border area, dispatched thousands of troops and legalized the controversial practice of direct refoulement.

EU refuses to finance “barbed wire”

Poland is one of twelve member states which last week asked the EU to finance the construction of “Barriers” at their borders. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would not provide financial support.

Last week Mme von der Leyen reminded the leaders at the summit in Brussels of the common position of the Commission and the European Parliament, saying that“There will be[it] no financing of barbed wire and walls ”.

Insisting that his country is “Attacked” by Belarus, Polish Prime Minister nationalist Mateusz Morawiecki last week said the wall was essential for ” protect “ Poland.

The state of emergency, which prevents journalists and charities from approaching the border, has drawn widespread criticism. The EU called for “Transparency”. The United Nations had asked, eight days ago, for urgent action to save lives and avoid suffering on the border between the EU and Belarus, after the death of several asylum seekers.