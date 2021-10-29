The criminal trial is held this Friday

On Sunday June 25, 2017, Jonathan and his father Philippe D., as well as the sailor Daniel Bodzen lost their lives in the sinking of the Maéva 4. The big game fishing boat battered by an impressive wave train had capsized at the entrance of the port of Saint-Gilles-les-Bains.

That day in Grand-Boucan, the ship went out with seven tourists, a sailor and his crew on board. None wore a life jacket. When he returned to port, the weather had changed. The boat had found itself in great difficulty under the eyes of many onlookers and had capsized.

The drama had marked all of Reunion. Daniel Bodzen was a man highly regarded by his fellow boaters.

At the end of the investigation, the skipper, Loïc J., 48, had been indicted for manslaughter and unintentional injury as well as for deliberate breach of a safety or caution rule.

Could the skipper have escaped from the swell?





The marine incidents investigation office, the BEAmer, had indicated in its report in February 2018 that the left engine of the Maéva was, for an unknown reason, stopped at the time of the capsize. But despite everything, the boat was powerful enough with only one engine for a maneuver to get out of the heavy swell that was raging that day. A maneuver that the skipper had not implemented. Other errors of assessment pointed out in the report had been attributed to him.

His sudden death in March 2020 ended the criminal proceedings against him. The Maévasion company remains sued before the Saint-Denis Criminal Court for the same counts. Despite searches, Philippe D.’s body has never been found.

This Friday, the case goes to court after a postponement of the trial last March against the backdrop of a health crisis. The mother and wife of two of the victims insisted on being present.

