    the CSA intervenes with France Télévisions after the broadcast of a rape scene

    In April 2021, viewers of More beautiful life witnessed a rape in an episode that aired at 8 p.m. On social media, many people were shocked to see such a scene. The CSA intervened.

    For seventeen seasons, More beautiful life occupies the dinners of French television viewers. Always broadcast between eight and nine o’clock, the soap opera has become an essential program. And fans don’t miss an episode. Sometimes they point out inconsistencies in the scripts and sometimes they express their displeasure when they find that the series takes a different turn. This is what happened with the episode that aired on Wednesday April 28. Witnesses of a rape scene, viewers had expressed their indignation on social networks. The CSA was in charge of the affair.


    A shocking episode for viewers

    Go back. Six months ago, in an episode of More beautiful life, the faithful of the Marseille series had witnessed the rape of Commander Nebout when he was on duty. A scene which had deeply shocked the Net surfers whereas the episode was diffused during the dinner hour: “Patrick getting raped, I did not expect this new topic in PBLV“,” Poor man, the rape scene is horrible !!! It will make people talk“, we could read at the time. However, Jérôme Bertin, the interpreter of the victim had returned to this violent scene:”It’s really a very strong social issue, which will certainly allow us to free the word of the men who are being raped in France. Because it’s a bit of a taboo subject, we don’t talk about it very much. There will be a discussion in the families, at the table. More beautiful life will not resolve the issue of sexual violence, but it can make it exist in the media“, he confided to Parisian. But the CSA is very careful with the remarks of the televiewers.

    It should have been not recommended for children under 12

    After reviewing the episode, the CSA made a decision and considers that a signage not recommended at least 12 years old should have been affixed by the chainin view of the violence of these scenes and the images suggested of a rape in the episode in question. A warning for the chain since the CSA orders France Televisions to do what is necessary “in the event of a rebroadcast of this program“. In addition, the Superior Audiovisual Council asks the group to constantly ensure respect for the protection of young audiences in the audiovisual media.


