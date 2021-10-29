The CSA intervenes with France Televisions after the diffusion of a scene of rape in its soap opera “Plus belle la vie”

The latter considers in his decision that “in view of the violence of these scenes and the suggested images of a rape”, a signage “not recommended for children under 12” should have been displayed during the broadcast of the episode. Thus, the Superior Audiovisual Council indicates having asked France Televisions “to take this into account in the event of a rebroadcast of this program”, before assuring the complainants “of its constant concern to ensure respect for the protection of young audiences. in the audiovisual media “.





Recall that on Europe 1, Geraldine Gendre, the producer of “Plus belle la vie”, had explained the need to “break the taboo” around male sexual violence. For his part, the actor Jérôme Bertin had evoked “a very intense scene. And to add:” It’s so difficult to play things like that, because we get naked. It shook me quite a bit, I was not in my normal state during the shooting, I was very involved and one of the consequences was that I had trouble sleeping “.