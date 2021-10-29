the daily life of a candidate overwhelmed by the potential handicap of her son

Not long ago, Rofrane Bambara had informed, in a story on Instagram, his 227,000 subscribers that one of his quadruplets had autism. A news that has upset the daily life of the tribe participating in the show Large families, life in XXL broadcast on TF1. Rofrane and Nasser are at the head of a family of 6 with their 3-year-old quadruplets: Hajar, Noor, Chemsy-Dine and Kheïry-Dine. It is also the latter who was concerned by the announcement of his mother. Yesterday, she shared a long post on Instagram to give her news.

“Everything is different from what we imagined about parenthood”

At the beginning of October already in an episode of the TF1 show, the 27-year-old mother explained “The quadruplets were born prematurely. Who says premature birth necessarily means risk of delay or complications in development ”. She added to remain “worried especially for Kheïry-Dine because I see that he is a little in his bubble. That he doesn’t necessarily want to talk. It’s true that these are things that intrigue me ”. Rofrane confided that he had sought the advice of a doctor. “We had a questionnaire to fill out and then do a psychomotor test. I blame myself for not having, perhaps, not noticed that … In any case, the steps have been taken so we just have to wait ”. And it seems that the results have fallen following his message posted yesterday on Instagram.





Indeed, the mother of four children wrote “To give you news of my little Kheïry. I know you have so many questions and you ask a lot after him and I thank you very much for that. I don’t necessarily talk about everything that happens to us and I would love to tell you more about it, but I prefer to keep to ourselves what we are going through at the moment. One day, surely when the storm gives way to good weather I will tell you everything and you will understand why I do not answer certain questions. Whether it is for Kheïry or for his brothers and sisters, everything is fine, everything is different from what we imagined about parenthood, but everything is fine. I thank god every day for the little boy he is and the siblings he has. As they say: ‘The important thing is not the fall, but the landing’ ”. The kind and supportive comments from internet users were quick to come. We could thus read “I am the grandmother of a ‘different’ child … but he is extraordinary … and you will see everything is going to be fine !!!! ”Or“ With such parents he can only get well or better ”.

Kahina Boudjidj