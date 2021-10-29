More

    the Emiliano Sala soap opera is far from over

    English justice has therefore decided to find David Henderson guilty in the case of the crash of Emiliano Sala’s plane. The intermediary had received instructions from the owner of the aircraft not to let David Ibbotson pilot it, he did not take it into account and this partly explains the tragedy of January 21, 2019. But only partially. And the family of the former FC Nantes striker has let it be known that they do not intend to stop there. She wants all the light to be shed on this sad story and that all those found guilty be punished.

    “The actions of David Henderson are only one piece of the puzzle,” said lawyer for Emiliano Sala’s mother, sister and brother, Daniel Machover. The family fervently hope that everyone involved in the investigation will provide without further delay all of the documents necessary for the investigation to perform its function and all the facts to emerge. This is the sine qua non for Emiliano’s family to finally know the truth about this tragedy, for lessons to be learned and no other family to face this kind of preventable death. “

    The Sala family expects more from justice

