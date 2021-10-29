the extreme right to assault Europe

Marine Le Pen and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a conference in Budapest on October 26, 2021. BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS

If hostility towards the European Union (EU) is one of the structuring themes of the far right, the five parties competing in the presidential election present a palette of nuances – the most radical, which advocates for a rapid exit from the Union, to the supporters of a Europe of nations, very close to the illiberal democracies of Eastern Europe, for whom Poland and Hungary are courageous examples.

“The differences are however minor, indicates political scientist Jean-Yves Camus. For the sovereignist camp, States must recover all of their sovereignty, that is to say return to a kind of common market, in which States could establish ad hoc cooperation, but where national law would always and everywhere have primacy over European law. “





François Asselineau is undoubtedly the most constant. For fourteen years, the president of the small Republican Popular Union (UPR) has been hearing “Liberate France from its membership of the European Union, the euro and NATO”. Supporter of a “Frexit”, he is pleased that“An idea which seemed far-fetched is today in all minds”. The candidate is not in the nuance, and denounced, on October 27 on Twitter, the European reprisals, “A new enslavement of Poland”, after the invasion of the country by the IIIe Reich then by the Soviet Union …

“Christian roots”

Florian Philippot, number two of the National Front until 2017 and now president of the Patriots, also denounces “Europeanist tyranny”, and is on a very close line: “For decades, politicians have led people to believe that the European Union is reformable, indicates the charter of the movement, which is systematically denied by the texts and the reality. “

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of Debout la France, is, for his part, more nuanced: he considers that, to address the cause of the country’s problems, ” he [faudrait] first to regain our sovereignty ”. But it does not offer a “Frexit” or “A European Union which is slowly killing us”, but a referendum to create “A new Europe of free nations”, who could go “From England to Russia”. He naturally rejoices on Facebook that “Things are moving in Poland”.

The two candidates who weigh the heaviest on the far right do not want a “Frexit” – Marine Le Pen, who assured, in 2017, that he was “Time to end the EU”, has since changed its mind – but display positions modeled on those of illiberal democracies. Eric Zemmour also went on September 24 to Hungary, then it was Marine Le Pen’s turn to be received with great pomp, on October 26, by Viktor Orban for a sovereignist pilgrimage.

